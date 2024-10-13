Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Final HOH Competition Part 2, And Who The Final HOH Winner Might Take To The Final Two Chairs

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother 26 live feeds as of Sunday, October 13th. Stream the feeds next season with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV.

We'll soon know the winner of Big Brother 26, but there are still many unknowns ahead of the finale. Chelsie Baham, Makensy "MJ" Manbeck, and Cam Sullivan-Brown all competed in the three-part FInal HOH competition, but which two won out and will compete live during the season finale?

As we've done throughout its 2024 Fall TV season run, CinemaBlend was streaming Big Brother's live feeds in order to talk out some answers ahead of this big night for the CBS reality series. We've already covered how Chelsie won Part 1 of the Final HOH, so let's talk about who, between MJ and Cam, won Part 2.

(Image credit: CBS)

MJ Won Final HOH Part 2, Meaning She'll Face Chelsie In Round 3

Fans expected MJ, the "comp beast" of Big Brother 26, to take at least one of these competitions, and she finally managed to get on the board with a key win against Cam. It's part of the reason I've absolutely loved BB26, because who expected a Penn State wide receiver to be so bad at competitions? MJ is no slouch, though, so it's not like I expected Cam to blow her out of the water.

(Image credit: CBS)

If MJ Wins Final HOH, She's Seemingly Vowed To Take Chelsie With Her

While it would be in MJ's best interest to cut Chelsie and go to the vote against Cam, I don't see the young Houseguest making that decision. Part of the reason Chelsie is the most deserving winner of this season is that she's effectively manipulated MJ at key times to make moves that aren't actually in her best interest.

Chelsie also has spent the past week inflating MJ's ego about how monumental it'll be to have the first-ever "Final Two" of women at the end of Big Brother, even though that's not remotely true. I'm not sure if Chelsie is deliberately lying as part of her strategy, or she's just forgetting the past times it happened, but in any case, MJ is seemingly down to make history.

(Image credit: CBS)

If Chelsie Wins Final HOH, She's Heavily Hinted She's Taking Cam

While MJ is ready to take Chelsie to the end, the opposite doesn't seem true. While Chelsie has promised both Cam and MJ she'd take them to the end of the game in private, I would wager she's more inclined to take Cam to the end if she gets the chance.

Chelsie wants to win Big Brother, and historically, she's made all the right moves in this game. I would be floored if she legitimately thinks it's a good idea to take MJ to the end of the game compared to Cam, especially given how many competitions MJ has won. Keeping MJ would be an all-time mistake for Chelsie, and I believe she'd lose the jury's vote against her.

Big Brother Season 26 concludes Sunday, October 13th, with a live two-hour finale beginning on CBS at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for the finale and, hopefully, some announcements regarding the return of the Reindeer Games spinoff!