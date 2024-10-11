Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won Part 1 Of The Final HOH And Was Guaranteed A Chance To Compete On Finale Night

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother 26 live feeds as of Friday, October 11th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV and read at your own risk!

The final competitions of Big Brother 26 are underway, and in just a couple of days, we will watch the winner walk out of the house with a lot of prize money. With so much on the line, fans are curious about who won which competition and who will ultimately win the honor of being the Final Head of Household and guarantee they're in the Final Two chair come Sunday night.

CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother's live feeds, and we can confirm we have a winner for Part One of the Final HOH competition. Here are the details on who won and what it means regarding finale night.

Chelsie Won Part One Of The Final HOH Competition

The most deserving Houseguest to win Big Brother 26 has done it again. You have to hand it to Chelsie Baham at this point, as she's now ensured she will be at least one of the two competitors fighting for the Final HOH on finale night.

Typically, Part One is an endurance competition, so hats off to Chelsie if she outlasted comp beast Makensy "MJ" Manbeck and Cam Sullivan-Brown if that's the case.

Can Chelsie Finish Strong And Win It All?

Chelsie winning at least one of the two rounds of Final HOH was the first major step in securing her win. I think if she can win Part Three and take Cam to the Final Two chair, she's a practical lock to win this game. Honestly, I'd say her odds of reaching the Final Two are better than not, especially since Cam and MJ both seem like they want to sit next to her.

My only concern is what will happen if MJ and Chelsie sit side by side on finale night. Based on Big Brother's latest jury segment, it seemed like far more Houseguests were giving MJ credit for running the game than Chelsie. Additionally, Rubina Bernabe told Julie Chen Moonves she felt closer to MJ than she did Chelsie during her eviction interview, so I think she might be in trouble with the votes.

Chelsie has made her game moves very apparent to the audience watching at home, but I'm wondering if the jury realizes how much she's running the game. She's practically run MJ's HOH reigns and played them to her advantage. However, with MJ being tied into their three-person alliance, I think there's a good chance the jury is giving both of them equal credit.

I'll add a disclaimer that the jury segments are edited so that Big Brother producers can show us what they want us to see. I'm sure if the jury is planning on voting Chelsie to win in a landslide victory, they certainly wouldn't tell us that days before the finale and risk people not tuning in live for the finale on Sunday. Many have loved watching Season 26 on the 2024 TV schedule because of how unpredictable it is, so they wouldn't want to jeopardize it now with an obvious winner. We shall see, however, and I hope it's a great finale!

Tune in to CBS on Sunday beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET for the Big Brother Season 26 finale! I'm excited to see who will win, whether it's Chelsie or not, and how the world will react to the big reveal.