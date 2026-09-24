Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The Veto Winner Faces A TOUGH Choice, And Is Trying To Make Deals

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Thursday, September 24th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 28 is pretty much guaranteed to have its most impactful eviction yet this week, as one former Survivor winner (at least) will head to the jury. After Taylor Brown won the Head of Household, Drew Campbell won the veto and must now decide whether he'll take Rick Devens or Dee Valladares to the Final Three.

I've been stuck watching Big Brother online, confident that Drew will take Devens at the end. That said, the overnight feeds made it clear he still seems to be struggling, and even tried to make a deal to make an already hard decision just a bit easier.

(Image credit: CBS)

Drew Laid Out How He Believes The Game Will Go Depending On His Choice

Late last night, Drew talked out the situation with Devens. In his mind, he can cut Dee, and he has a guaranteed shot at making it to Final Two. Devens and Taylor have both promised to take him, but he's not sure he'd beat Devens at the end if they make it to the end of Big Brother.

If Drew wants to roll the dice and get that grand prize money, he thinks he should cut Devens. He believes he can beat both Dee and Taylor for Final Three HOH, and then cut Dee and take Taylor to the end and win. If Dee wins, however, he feels relatively certain she'll cut him, and he'll end the game in third place.

(Image credit: CBS)

Drew Made A Big Ask Of Dee This Week

To try and make the decision easier, Drew approached Dee in an attempt to make a deal. If he kept her over Devens, she would throw Part 1 of the Final HOH competition to him. A win would give Drew a guaranteed shot to compete on finale night, and make his path to Final HOH that much easier.

Dee did not agree to his suggestion, but I'm not sure it would matter if she had. Everyone knows by this point she makes promises she doesn't always keep, though I guess I can't blame Drew for trying to feel her out. Still, if she agrees to it today, we'll see if he uses this as justification to take out Devens.

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(Image credit: CBS)

Will Drew Make The Logical Or Emotional Choice?

Drew is really struggling with the decision he has to make this week, and the tears suggest the struggle is he doesn't want to cut Devens. They've shared a close relationship the entire game, and while the crying has suggested to many he'll keep Dee, I think it's more of a sign that he's really struggling to decide.

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Regardless of who Drew chooses, I think the choice he has to make is clear. He's going to need to cut both Icons if he wants to win the game, and he should only keep Devens if he truly believes there's no winning at this point either way.

After all, cutting Devens at the Final Four would doubtless be easier than cutting him at Final Three. If he's fine with cutting Dee, maybe it's best he save that for the end of Big Brother if he's confident he can beat both her and Taylor in the Final HOH competition. I don't think we will know what he'll do 100% until he actually makes the decision, which is absolutely wild to think about. Drew's loyalties have remained opaque until the very end.

It's been a long time since we've had a Final Four eviction that has felt so impactful, so be sure to clear primetime to watch Big Brother on CBS. This is can't-miss television, so be sure to be there for two hours of tension and game-changing decisions.