Big Brother Spoilers: Who Is Getting Evicted In Week 9?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Tuesday, October 3rd. Read at your own risk!

Cameron Hardin had about as good of a week as he could possibly enjoy upon winning the HOH shortly after "resurrecting" his game, and now he's primed to take one of his primary targets out of the competition. His veto win gave him full control over the week, combined with the power to make another big move, but he ultimately played it safe and kept his nominations of Mecole Hayes and Felicia Johnson the same.

Watching Big Brother online is as easy as can be with a Paramount+ subscription, and those streaming the live feeds might have a good idea for why each nominee might be sent home. I also feel pretty good about who is going to get evicted on Thursday, but as always, we can always expect the unexpected!

(Image credit: CBS)

Why Mecole Could Get Evicted

Mecole is no fan of Cameron and, to be frank, she's the least connected person in Big Brother Season 25. After discovering her alliance with the Brown Sugar Babies wasn't a real thing, she wasn't able to find a new alliance outside of a Final Two with Felicia Johnson, whom she's on the block with.

As the younger competitor, she's generally seen as the more physical player. That may just seal her fate and get her sent home on Thursday, though, especially if Felicia gets back into game mode and starts pushing that narrative.

(Image credit: CBS)

Why Felicia Could Get Evicted

Felicia Johnson was, up until recently, one of the sneakiest power players in Big Brother. She's very good at putting a target on other people's backs, and she began doing that all over again with her latest nomination. Felicia had the whole house worked up on the idea of backdooring Cory Wurtenberger, but Cameron ultimately put the kibosh on the idea and refused to use the veto.

According to many Houseguests, Felicia made a speech following the ceremony claiming that Cory needed to be put out of the house after her because of his various scheming. She won't have Cory on her side after that or his showmance, America Lopez. It was a moment of anger, but sometimes, that's all it takes to get evicted.

(Image credit: CBS)

Why I Think Felicia Will Be Evicted

A conversation took place late Monday night surrounding the potential to flip the vote to take out Mecole, as she's the younger of the two competitors. The only thing saving her at this point, most likely, is that Mecole hasn't won any competitions, and thus doesn't have as strong a footing in the game as Felicia. Sure, on paper, she's the younger competitor and probably more capable in physical challenges, but she hasn't shown that all game.

Felicia, on the other hand, has one Head of Household win and an ax to grind against two of the most powerful players in Big Brother Season 25, Cory and Cameron. I don't think either is okay with her staying in the game and swaying others to target them, and no matter how many conversations happen, she'll be out of the house come Thursday evening.

Big Brother will evict one of these two Houseguests during a new episode on CBS on Thursday, October 5, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune into the live feeds for juicy moments and game talk, as there's so much that doesn't make the final cut of episodes.