Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won The Week 10 Veto And How It Inspired Plans To Officially Backdoor A Power Player

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 25 live feeds as of Sunday, October 8th. Read at your own risk!

Outside of the polarizing twists of zombie week, backdoor nominations have been the recurring theme of Big Brother Season 25. It's no surprise to see it's once again on the table during Bowie Jane's HOH stint. The results of the veto competition have allowed for her to take down either of the current nominees, Felicia Johnson or Cirie Fields, while also backdooring a dominant player of the game. Bowie is seemingly on board, but how did this plan come to be?

We're watching Big Brother online, which is streamable with a Paramount+ subscription, and can reveal the winner of the veto competition as well as who might be backdoored this week. Here's what we know about how this once impossible scenario is suddenly possible.

(Image credit: CBS)

Jag Bains Won The Week 10 Veto

Jag Bains continued the Big Brother 25 tradition of "only a few Houseguests can win comps" by securing his third veto win. I'd argue he probably doesn't need to win competitions for a while, if mainly to lessen the target on his back, but I think it's probably a permanent fixture at this stage no matter what he does. It also is worth noting he's hoping to target the one person who could act as a shield, though who knows how next week will pan out?

(Image credit: CBS)

Cameron Is The Backdoor Target, Despite Bowie Supposedly Being His Ally

It was inevitable that the minute Cameron Hardin was unable to compete in the veto the idea of backdooring him would be introduced. He's the most dominant competitor of Big Brother Season 25 and seemingly unstoppable to even the other Houseguests with comp wins when they're up against his talents. With that said, Cam seemed to have the best-case scenario this week with his closest ally Bowie Jane as HOH, so what happened?

Big Brother's Jared Fields Reveals Why Cirie Might Retire From Television If She Wins Season 25 (Image credit: CBS) Jared revealed his mother's potential plans to CinemaBlend.

It would appear that Bowie managed to do a switcharoo and get herself a better alliance. Cameron, Jag, and Matt Klotz formed an alliance a little over a week ago that seemed primed to take control of the rest of the season. It would seem Matt and Jag must've realized neither of them stood a great chance against Cameron at the end and needed to take him out and find a new third in the alliance.

The idea, it would seem, is that Bowie Jane was offered a spot in Matt and Jag's alliance previously occupied by Cam. This new alliance will grant protection to Bowie, assuming she remains a voting number for the alliance, and give the two men more confidence about having someone on their side they can beat down the stretch.

The added advantage here is Bowie backdooring Cam is a move that the Big Brother house wants. She'll exit the week with no blood on her hands, and everyone will have little motive to try and evict her the following week. Staying attached to the most hated person in the house wasn't doing her any favors at this point, so ultimately, she's making the right decision going along with the plan. Did Mecole Hayes jinx Cam when she told CinemaBlend he was "The Comeback Kid?" I'm beginning to think so.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see if Cameron ends up the first person to join the jury or if he'll somehow manage to paint the target on someone else come Thursday.