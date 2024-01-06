Blake Lively And Other A-Listers Express Sadness At LA Bakery Closing. But Tom Sandoval Did Not Hold Back His Own Feelings

Many of us have our favorite eateries and food-producing entities and, because of that, it can be quite devastating whenever one closes down. That’s what a lot of people are feeling right now in the aftermath of a notable bakery’s decision to close its doors. The L.A.-based Sweet Lady Jane confirmed that it’s officially gone out of business. In the aftermath of the announcement, stars like Blake Lively and Sophia Bush are sharing this disappointment. But Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules had different feelings and didn’t hold them back.

What Exactly Is Sweet Lady Jane, And Why Are Celebrities Upset About Its Closure?

As mentioned by Sweet Lady Jane’s official website , the bakery was founded by Jane Lockhart and opened in Melrose in 1988. In the years that followed, the establishment grew in popularity and became a staple of the California community. The dessert shop was arguably most famous for its cakes but also its pies, cookies and tarts. Much of the offerings were fruit-infused, including the famous Triple Berry Cake. The bakery confirmed just recently that its last official day was on December 31, 2023. You can read the full statement in the Instagram post below:

The store’s high status is what put it on the radar of notable celebrities. Once the closure news was made public, a number of them took to the comments to share their thoughts. Blake Lively (who’s usually known for her Instagram hijinks ) was one of the first to chime in with a sad reaction. Actress Sophia Bush and a number of others then followed suit. Check out Bush and Lively’s responses, along with a few others:

No. No. No. heartbroken sending love and gratitude for the years of joy and deliciousness. Come open in NY. We need you here :) ❤️ - Blake Lively

This is such a loss for our community. Just … hate this. And just love you and your business so much. ♥️ - Sophia Bush

Absolutely devastating how the government is putting more and more businesses out of business. Sorry to see you go. You were my favorite bakery, my wife always got my birthday cakes from you. Super sad. - Robert Cabral

- Noooooooo!!! You’ve been such a huge part of anything worth celebrating w cake for as long as I can remember. You will be missed. - Charisma Carpenter

It’s clear to see by the responses above that plenty of stars as well as a host of non-famous fans are going to miss this neighborhood institution. That doesn’t seem to be the case with everyone, though. The previously mentioned Bravo star doesn’t seem all that unhappy, and there’s a specific reason for that.

Why Did Tom Sandoval Throw Shade At Sweet Lady Jane’s After It Went Out Of Business?

Tom Sandoval made headlines in a big way in 2023 amid the infamous reality TV-related scandal known as “Scandoval.” It was revealed that the Vanderpump Rules star cheated on co-star and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with her best friend/fellow co-star Raquel Leviss. A considerable number of fans and notable media personalities took the entrepreneur to task for his actions, even after Sandoval broke his silence on the situation. Among those to chastise him were Sweet Lady Jane, which shared the following post last spring:

The Internet doesn’t forget, however, and that rings true for stars of the long-running Bravo series as well. Series alum Billie Lee spotted the closure announcement and tagged Tom Sandoval in a post, posing the question “karma?!” Sandoval then responded, saying:

I never had a cake by Sweet Lady Jane cake shop that wasn't super dried out. Maybe people started to catch on? Also to charge $$$ selling cakes using my name in negative [sayings] on it hurt my feelings, and almost pushed me over the edge. Good riddance.

Well, tell us how you really feel. That may sound harsh but, of course, he is entitled to his opinions. It also sounds like he’s over all the flak he received. Tom Sandoval’s relationship with Raquel Leviss was highly analyzed after the affair came out. Some later noticed that Sandoval and Leviss wore matching necklaces for months. Sandoval eventually apologized to Ariana Madix , while Leviss apologized for her actions as well and later opted to leave the hit show.

Presently, though, Tom Sandoval seems to be a relative outlier when it comes to those who have feelings on the demise of Sweet Lady Jane. It really looks like Blake Lively, Sophia Bush and so many more are going to miss the location and the baked goods it produced for so many years.