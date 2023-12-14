Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Have A Cool Christmas Tradition, And I Want To Try It

If any time of year makes people stick to old family traditions, it’s the holidays. While we all love some Christmas ham, homemade baked macaroni and cheese, and sweet potato pie, it’s also not unusual for folks to want to try something different, especially as they start or expand their own families. It turns out that Gwen Stefani (who's currently coaching on Season 24 of The Voice ) and her country music superstar husband, Blake Shelton (who’s the winningest coach in The Voice ’s history ), have started a cool Christmas tradition that I’m certainly game to try.

What Is Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani’s Christmas Tradition?

Anyone who follows Gwen Stefani on Instagram knows that the woman loves to update fans on her life and work. She’s no stranger to posting about their family hangouts, especially during the holidays, but during a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight , the “Hollaback Girl” singer opened up about the tradition she and her husband of a little over two years have started, and it sounds pretty tasty:

We started off by always trying to find something that wasn't a tradition -- like, let's try something different, try something new. We stumbled across this dish called the Timpano Dome...it's basically like a lasagna but it's in this dome formed either with bread or a pasta. We started doing that a few years ago and now that's the thing, yeah.

Let’s see. Lasagna, but covered in bread or pasta and mounded up before you cook it? I don’t know about you, but I say TAKE ME TO THE PASTADOME! Now, seeing as how most people don’t eat their lasagna (or any other type of pasta) assembled in such a way, it might be hard for you to imagine how this even looks or how one would eat such a thing. Stefani explained that it’s an Italian dish, and you can actually see an example of a Timpano Dome in a very good movie from 1996, Big Night. However, Ms. Stefani did, in fact post an Instagram story video of their creation last year:

Awww! Isn't it adorable? Though the fashionable singer admitted their version of the Timpano might lead some Italians to "get mad" because it's traditional to wrap it in pasta, I bet most of us can hardly be upset by the fact that they "started doing a pizza dough because it tastes yummy." If that was just a bit more brown on top, I'd be ready to dig into that right now. Well, if it were more brown and in the vicinity of my actual person.

I’m all for attempting new dishes, particularly during the holidays. Even though this would likely take more effort than my trusty mac-n-cheese, it just might be worth a shot this year.