Blake Shelton Sent A Sweet Message To Gwen Stefani After She Landed A Hollywood Star, But I’m Totally Distracted By Her Star-Spangled Skirt

While Gwen Stefani is busy being a coach on Season 24 of The Voice, that isn’t stopping her from stepping out of the studio to receive one of the highest honors in Hollywood, because the singer was the latest recipient of a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Stefani was accompanied by her hubby and former The Voice co-star Blake Shelton and her family. While that was super sweet, something else was taking center stage at the ceremony, because she was wearing an out-of-this-world outfit that was perfect for the award.

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

How Blake Shelton Showed Love For His Wife

Shelton has not been one to shy away from showing his affection for his wife. The country crooner recently showed love for Stefani on her birthday, but now he’s going above and beyond. He took to Instagram to share how proud he is, and it is the sweetest thing you will read all day:

If you look up star in the dictionary you'd see @gwenstefani's picture. Congratulations Gwen on receiving your very well-deserved @hwdwalkoffame star today. I'm so proud of you always.

The country star is really setting standards very high. Shelton and Stefani’s relationship is goals, and to see how much they love and care for each other is always so sweet. No Doubt's lead singer getting a star has been a long time coming, too, and I have to agree with her hubby. It is definitely well-deserved.

From being in No Doubt starting in 1986, where she and the group rose throughout the ‘90s and early 2000s, to embarking on her solo career during the hiatus in 2004, she has made an impact on the music industry. The Grammy winner is also an entrepreneur, having done a clothing line, perfume, animated series and skincare. Plus, she's helped so many aspiring artists on The Voice.

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

I Can't Stop Thinking About Gwen Stefani's Outfit

Stefani made sure to celebrate the special occasion by wearing an outfit that was made for the stars, literally. Her silver and glitter dress had stars hanging off the sleeves and skirt. Her matching silver boots were also as cosmic as ever. It is the only right way to dress for a Star ceremony, and she definitely looked the part, proving once again why she deserves the honor.

If anyone is able to look good in a starry outfit, it’s Gwen Stefani. The fit is flashy and sparkly, however, it's also balanced perfectly by the simple silver top.

With her being surrounded by her family, it makes the ceremony that much more special. Her outfit is just the icing on the cake, and she looks as happy as ever.

Stefani doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. While she did return to The Voice for Season 24 as part of the 2023 TV schedule, she is not part of the coaches’ lineup for Season 25. It’s possible that she has other projects in store when that installment is filming or she simply wants to do something different. She did previously open up about how frustrating it is that Blake Shelton isn’t on The Voice anymore, so perhaps it’s hard for her to be on the series when her hubby isn’t. Either way, Stefani’s domination is continuing, and she's making it very clear why she's so deserving of a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.