Blake Shelton's Got A Brand New Venture Coming To Las Vegas, But That May Be Bad News For Fans Who Want Him Back On The Voice

It’s been over a year now since Blake Shelton stepped away from The Voice , finally getting time to focus on his marriage to Gwen Stefani and pursue other professional opportunities. After hosting another season of Barmageddon and hitting the road for a tour, the country music star is following his wife’s footsteps for his newest venture — a Las Vegas residency. While fans will undoubtedly be excited about the slate of upcoming Sin City shows, this could be bad news for anybody still holding out hope for the cowboy’s return to The Voice’s Big Red Chairs.

Blake Shelton Announces Las Vegas Residency In 2025

So, the good news first. Blake Shelton has announced that after opening a location of his bar Ole Red in Las Vegas in 2023, he will be expanding his footprint within the city with Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas, an upcoming residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, People reports. The idea for both projects apparently came around the same time, as Shelton said:

It's been swirling for years now, and ever since the idea was first floated about opening an Ole Red in Las Vegas, this conversation has been happening too. If you're going to have a stake in Las Vegas, you got to do a residency also if you're an artist. I've just been kicking the can down the road because I wanted the Ole Red to be open before I did it.

It sounds like the residency was a foregone conclusion once it was decided he would open a sixth location of Ole Red in the popular Nevada city, and he said he might just pop into Ole Red and jump on stage while he’s in town. Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas will run from February 5 to 15, and tickets are on sale now.

It sounds like Blake Shelton is planning to have plenty of fun in Sin City, but what does that mean for a potential return to The Voice?

Does The Las Vegas Residency Mean No OG Coach Reunion On The Voice?

When it was announced that Adam Levine was returning to The Voice for Season 27, hope sprang alive for those hoping to see Blake Shelton on the show again. The country singer had previously said the only way he’d return after his 23-season stint was if all four original coaches — he, Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green — reunited. However, every other professional commitment Shelton makes seems to take him further away from NBC’s singing competition.

If Blake Shelton wanted to coach on The Voice again, I actually don’t think the residency would stop him. The dates he has announced for Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas will likely fall just ahead of the competition’s Season 27 premiere, and work is already underway on that season with Adam Levine, John Legend, Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini. Assuming CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera would even be on board for a reunion, Shelton could always work any future residency dates around his filming schedule.

We’ve also already seen several of The Voice’s other coaches take on residencies, including Gwen Stefani, with Blake Shelton even taking the stage with her. John Legend was also able to schedule Las Vegas concert dates around his own Voice commitments, and Maroon 5 did one , too, though it came after Adam Levine had stepped down from his coaching position.

