Adam Levine On Getting Behati Prinsloo And Kids' Support When Kicking Off Maroon 5's Vegas Residency

Adam Levine and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, were rocked by scandal last fall, when a woman posted a video to social media not only saying she’d had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman, but that he’d asked to use her name for the child Prinsloo was pregnant with at the time. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel chose to stand by her man, and Levine expressed how much it meant to have not just her but his two oldest children as well, when the band kicked off their Las Vegas residency.

The M5LV Las Vegas residency opened Friday, March 24, and when Adam Levine took the stage with his longtime bandmates, he did so with some loved ones in the crowd. As well as his father, Behati Prinsloo was there with daughters 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace, and the singer was grateful to have their support, telling People :

It was a big opening night in Vegas. It's close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, traveling 10 hours with kids and jet lag. It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them.

It sounds like it was quite a night for the two little ones, with Dusty Rose and Gio Grace getting to see their dad sing more than 20 of Maroon 5’s greatest hits, and the short trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas meant easy travel for his dad and wife. Not surprisingly, the family’s newest addition was not present. Behati Prinsloo gave birth to her third child with Adam Levine in January, but the couple has not publicly revealed the baby’s gender or name.

Last September, after Sumner Stroh posted her allegations against the singer to TikTok, more women came forward with sexting accusations, and Adam Levine admitted that he “used poor judgment” in his conversations with women other than his wife. However, he denied that he’d had an affair, and it became clear when the two were seen together in public in the following days that Behati Prinsloo was “sticking it out.”

Adam Levine fought for his family through that scandal, and he acknowledged how important they were during opening night of the residency, telling the crowd (via People ):

I used to do this for myself, and now I do this for them.

Fans have continued to share their opinions in the months following Adam Levine’s sexting scandal , and some of that feedback has been pretty intense . But the couple — who started dating in 2012 and were married in 2014 — have navigated their situation mostly privately. Behati Prinsloo returned to social media with a sassy middle finger photo , and she even laughed off a Call Her Daddy prank that referenced the former Voice coach ’s scandal.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo undoubtedly had some tough ground to cover in the aftermath of those accusations, but it is nice to see the longtime couple banding together through it and continuing to show love and support for each other.