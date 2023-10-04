Blake Shelton Posted For Gwen Stefani’s Birthday, But Carson Daly’s Comment Takes The Cake

When it comes to celebrity couples, few are as cute as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani . The two became familiar with each other while serving as judges on NBC’s The Voice and, in 2015, it was confirmed that they were dating. They eventually announced their engagement during the fall of 2020 and, in the summer of 2021, Stefani and Shelton married . Since then, they’ve seemingly enjoyed their lives together, and the love they have for each other occasionally spills over into social media. That was the case when Shelton wished his wife a happy birthday. It was a lovely gesture, but it was a comment from their friend and colleague, Carson Daly , that really took the cake.

The former No Doubt singer turned 54 this week, and her spouse couldn’t help but celebrate her. He paid tribute to her on his Instagram account by posting a cute black-and-white photo of the two of them. Additionally, the “God’s Country” singer shared a sweet caption honoring the woman he considers to be his “favorite all time person.” You can take a look at the tribute in its entirety below:

Cue all of the “awwws.” Blake Shelton found a simple and sweet way to show love to his wife on her special day, and the fans and stars who flooded the comments seemed to appreciate it. However, Carson Daly was humorously unimpressed by the gesture. The witty media personality responded to Shelton’s message with three words and an emoji. And the take was relatively on brand for Daly:

Get a room..🤢

The host – who handles duties on both The Voice and Today – loves taking the occasional jab at his buddies, especially Blake Shelton. That was especially true when Shelton decided to exit the singing competition show after 23 seasons. Carson Daly was not OK , and even his son trolled Shelton over his decision to leave the show. But seriously, there’s plenty of love between the two men, which is why Daly dishes out so many jokes like the comment above.

As alluded to above, the TRL icon isn’t the only star who commented on the birthday tribute for the “Just a Girl” performer. Fellow stars from the long-running music show and a few other notable names sent their well wishes. Read some of the messages for yourself:

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s love story is truly one for the books. Both were going through separations around the time they met and eventually bonded over their shared experiences. Of course, one thing led to another, and they struck up a romance that still seems to be steady. Stefani recently recalled getting with Shelton , humorously referring to the love affair as a “a big old what?” Like anyone, their relationship probably isn’t perfect but, if anything, they seem perfect for each other – despite their mushy moments nauseating Carson Daly on ocassion.