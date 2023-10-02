Gwen Stefani Calls Getting With Her Former Voice Co-Star Blake Shelton 'Just A Big Old What?' But It's Honestly Super Sweet

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani captured the hearts of viewers far and wide when the two coaches on The Voice fell in love before their very eyes. As the competition heated up, so did their romance, and they ultimately married in 2021 after dating for a number of years. Now, the "Don’t Speak" singer is opening up about her relationship with the country singer and how it was essentially "a big old what?" to her.

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Have Quite The Love Story

The lovebirds found each other at the right time, as both musicians were simultaneously going through divorces. For Blake Shelton, his marriage to fellow country star Miranda Lambert was coming to an end, and Gwen Stefani was on the outs with then-husband Gavin Rossdale. All the while, Shelton and Stefani were getting to know each other as coaches on The Voice. After getting together in 2015, they collaborated on music several times, sharing their talents as a duo with the world. Their hilarious bickering on the show and the way they balanced love and competition was endearing. So fans were ecstatic when Shelton proposed in 2020.

The couple married in 2021 at a chapel on the country singer's Oklahoma property, and the pictures from the gorgeous day could not have been more perfect. It was around the same time that the Mrs. had her marriage from Gavin Rossdale annulled. The "Austin" singer has since left the hit NBC show on which he met his wife, but both still collaborate musically as they balance family life. His lady has three children from a previous marriage, and he has shown his support as a stepdad, publicly expressing how much he loves his three stepsons.

How Gwen Stefani Feels About The Unexpected Romance

According to Gwen Stefani, her relationship with the “Boys ‘Round Here” performer came as a big surprise. When she started her stint as a coach on The Voice, the last thing she was looking for was love so, when she found it, it was an unexpected development that she’s still grateful for. She told ET:

I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old 'What?' It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time.

This is so incredibly sweet. Her relationship with Blake Shelton came after the singer had already had a number of public romances. This wonderful surprise shows that love can still be found even amidst heartbreak if you are open to it like Stefani was. She clearly couldn’t be happier about her life with Shelton, as the “Hollaback Girl” singer continued:

He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy.’

All this love is making me miss seeing these two star alongside each other on The Voice. The current cast is a great group, with new faces like Reba McEntire joining the squad and Gwen Stefani returning. But I’m still nostalgic for the magic of the earlier seasons, as it was so fun watching Stefani and Blake Shelton’s dynamic grow throughout the seasons. Maybe Shelton will return at some point but, for now, fans can rest easy knowing this showmance is still going very strong.

You can see Gwen Stefani on The Voice for its news season, which is airing on NBC as part of the 2023 TV schedule on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m ET. Episodes are also be available to stream with a Peacock subscription. Meanwhile, Blake Shelton’s reality competition series, Barmageddon, was also recently renewed for a second season on USA Network, and will also be available to stream on the platform.