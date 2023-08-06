Gwen Stefani Gives Fans A Glimpse At Her Marriage With Blake Shelton In Viral TikTok Amidst Rumors Of Trouble In Paradise

Rumors seem to find Blake Shelton every so often in regards to his relationship with Gwen Stefani . The unlikely nature of them getting together probably plays into it, since even after so many years, it’s hard for some to see how a marriage could work between the Oklahoma country boy and the Orange County ska icon. They seem to understand that, though, and Stefani highlighted their different backgrounds in a sweet TikTok video amidst recent speculation of increasing tensions between the couple.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met as coaches of The Voice when the No Doubt frontwoman joined the show in 2014, and they started dating a year later. Viewers got to watch their relationship grow all the way through Season 22 last fall, when they became the first married couple to pit teams of singers against each other. There’s something people like about their seemingly strange pairing, and that was the focus of Mrs. Shelton’s viral TikTok post:

Gwen Stefani’s own song “True Babe” played over the video mash-up, featuring the appropriate lyrics: “We're from two different worlds, but you still call me your pretty girl.” In the post, she raised her eyebrows questioningly at Blake Shelton, showing her camo-clad husband in his dusty truck, as well as a behind-the-scenes clip from The Voice, in which she appeared to try to put lip gloss on the fan-favorite coach.

“It just works,” she wrote in the caption, echoing the words written over the post:

When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you’re a girl from Orange County but it just works.

She didn’t include any direct mention of the most recent rumors of trouble in paradise for the couple, and there’s no way to tell if the post was made in response; however, neither Gwen Stefani nor Blake Shelton has ever been shy about voicing their love and admiration for one another. With the country superstar’s history of laying on the charm , and the two of them being caught sharing sweet moments on The Voice , this kind of display of affection isn’t at all out of the ordinary for these singers.

Speculation about trouble for the couple — who celebrated their second wedding anniversary in July — popped up back in February, when it was alleged that they looked “miserable” at NASCAR's Busch Light Clash. More recently it’s been reported that they have been butting heads over a reality show , with Gwen Stefani apparently wanting to let cameras into their Oklahoma ranch home to give people an intimate look at their life together, and Blake Shelton apparently very much against that idea.