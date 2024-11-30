Blue Bloods’ Bridget Moynahan Shared A Selfie After There Was No New Episode This Week, And Her Caption Sums Up My Feelings Perfectly

There was no new episode of Blue Bloods this week as we head into the final month of the 2024 TV schedule, but there are still two episodes left. Fans will soon be saying goodbye to the Reagan family after 14 seasons, and the realization is hitting harder than ever. So, to keep people hyped up for the end and remind them that there was no new episode, Bridget Moynahan shared a selfie with the perfect caption, and it summed up my feelings about the skipped week.

CBS’ entire Friday night lineup, (which also consists of S.W.A.T. and Fire Country) was absent from the schedule. While Blue Bloods did air, it was a rerun paired with an Entertainment Tonight special commemorating the police procedural since it’s one of many shows ending in 2024. So, in light of all that, Moynahan took to Instagram to share a selfie of her looking annoyed, and I have to say, with no new episode, I feel the same way:

Even though we did get to watch Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy -- which had new and archival interviews from the ET vault, behind-the-scenes footage, a new look at the series finale, and more -- it still felt weird to not have a new episode. So, Moynahan's post is as relatable as ever. And we haven't even talked about her caption yet.

Really hammering her point home, the actress wrote about the lack of episode this week and the end being near. Let's just say that after reading this I'm really on a rollercoaster of emotion over all this:

Me realizing there’s no new episode of [Blue Bloods] tonight but looking forward to the final 2 we have left starting next Friday.

With the series ending in two weeks, there are a lot of feelings. While I'm happy we still have a few episodes left, knowing how close the end is is a lot to swallow. Even though the entire series can be watched with a Paramount+ subscription, only having two new episodes left is seriously making me emotional.

Filming for Blue Bloods wrapped over the summer, so most of the cast and crew have likely gotten out most of their tears. However, Len Cariou previously shared that filming on the final day was like “any other day” since everyone had prepared for it. When it came to seeing everyone again weeks after wrapping, though, that’s when it got hard, because it really felt like their last goodbye.

Meanwhile, fans and even some of the cast are still hoping that Blue Bloods will be uncanceled, but with time running out, it’s looking less and less likely. So, we just have to savor what we have left.

If Friday night is already hard to deal with when Blue Bloods is on a break, it’s going to be even harder when the series ends in two weeks. However, we're not quite there yet, because Blue Bloods’ series finale airs on Friday, December 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.