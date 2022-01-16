Bob Saget’s Wife Says She’s Trying Not To Feel ‘Robbed Of Time’ After Well-Attended Funeral
The comedian died January 9 at age 65.
There has been an outpouring of love for Bob Saget in the days since the comedian died at age 65. From his Full House family — including a rare statement from Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen — to fellow comedians Steve Harvey and Adam Sandler, it seems celebrities are lining up to share what a special man the world lost on January 9. While the entertainment world was rocked by the sudden death, Kelly Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, is undoubtedly feeling the loss on another level, and she spoke out after Saget’s funeral, saying she’s trying not to feel “robbed of time.”
More than 100 people paid their respects to Bob Saget at a funeral service January 14 in Los Angeles, Page Six reported, including multiple A-listers like Dave Chappelle, John Mayer and Saget’s Full House co-stars. John Stamos and Dave Coulier were among the pallbearers. After the service, Kelly Rizzo posted a tribute to her husband on Instagram, saying that while her husband was taken from her too soon, she is lucky for the time they shared.
What an incredible perspective from Kelly Rizzo, because losing a loved one can be such a traumatic experience, especially if they go before their time. Bob Saget’s widow being able to appreciate the time they did get together is so beautiful. She spoke about the outpouring of love people have had in the week since his death, and said that reflects how the actor lived his life.
While Bob Saget was famous for his raunchy comedy, he may have been more recognizable as the soft-spoken widower Danny Tanner on Full House, and judging by his former co-stars’ stories about him over the years, it seems like the love that Kelly Rizzo spoke about was always prevalent.
Candace Cameron Bure said she turned to her TV dad for his honest opinion after online trolls called her “fake,” and Saget himself has said he stayed so close with the Olsen twins because he understood and supported their decision to quit acting. Jodie Sweetin, as well, had many loving memories, including playing with Saget's daughters and eating blueberry pancakes and having Saget say he was proud of her.
As Bob Saget’s friends and family continue to pay tribute to the actor, Kelly Rizzo said she’s thankful for all the support she’s received. Everyone who loved her husband knows that he’d want them to make sure she’s okay. You can read Rizzo’s full post below:
Our thoughts continue to go out to Kelly Rizzo and the rest of Bob Saget's family, friends and fans. For fans who want to relive some great moments with the TV dad, Full House is available for streaming in its entirety on HBO Max.
