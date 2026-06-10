Dear Internet, We’ve Got To Stop With These Jennifer Lawrence Wedding Ring Rumors

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney got engaged and then married back in 2019 in Newport, Rhode Island. She became a mom in 2022 and again in 2025, and while Lawrence was light on movie roles during those years, she’s got three upcoming movie releases in the works right now. Meanwhile, the Internet is in a tizzy about her personal life, because she keeps being seen out without a wedding ring.

Eagle-Eyed fans have caught Jennifer Lawrence out about without her wedding ring recently. This prompted gossip blog Deux Moi to look into it, and yes, there have been paparazzi pictures citing Lawrence out with a very naked left ring finger. A fan then asked if “this could be a separation” for the actress and Maroney.

Listen, not wearing one’s wedding ring can occasionally be a sign of trouble in paradise, but it’s not usually. For example, I never wear my wedding ring when I’m going to the gym or working out. It gets sweaty and gross, when working with free weights it’s a little scary to have on, and it can also scratch up. Subsequently, if I have any errands or appointments before or after workouts, I’m also never wearing my ring.

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Plenty of reports about celebs not wearing wedding rings have led to speculation without cause. Dave Grohl's wife took her ring off (allegedly for tennis lessons), and people assumed she'd split with the rocker after that baby out of wedlock news. Hailey Bieber's also been seen without a ring amidst marriage trouble rumors. In both cases, both women are still with their spouses.

In short, not having a ring on doesn't always mean something big is happening. Clearly, enough people have their rings on all the time that it might feel a little sticky for some to see a celebrity without a ring on. However, I would also guess that as an actress there are many, many work days it might simply be easier to leave your wedding ring at home, rather than set it down on set where it might get lost. Then you run an errand afterward, and bam, tongues are wagging.

Lawrence and Maroney Have Been Seen Out Together Since

Lawrence has three upcoming movies in the works. One of them is What Happens At Night, the Martin Scorsese film she worked on this spring with Leonardo DiCaprio. It has now wrapped production. Since the queries from Internet users started being bandied about, Lawrence was seen out to dinner with Cooke Maroney and some of the Scorsese team, including the director himself, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. It was not exactly a date night, but they definitely are not separated.

Even the gossip blog says Jennifer Lawrence has “kind of a crazy fanbase,” but I think this is one instance where reading into the “signs” might be counterproductive. I also do not think this is JLo taking us down a rabbit hole in the same vein Zendaya did a few months ago when she swapped out her $200,000+ Tom Holland engagement ring for a band that had everyone wondering whether she’d tied the knot or was just promoting The Drama.

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