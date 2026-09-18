See Pete Davidson And Colin Jost Finally Turn Their Staten Island Ferry Into Something Pretty Great

Colin Jost and Pete Davidson may be known for Saturday Night Live, but the two have been making headlines in recent years for a different venture. Back in 2022, they bought a retired Staten Island Ferry at an auction, which they named Titanic 2, and there have been one too many jokes about what the heck they’re going to do with it. Even Scarlett Johansson had a funny one-word response when she found out about her husband’s purchase. Luckily, the ferry will no longer be the butt of the joke, because Jost and Davidson finally turned it into something pretty great.

On Thursday night, the comedians turned their long-abandoned ferry into a one-night comedy show, called the Snapple Island Ferry Comedy Show. According to the official Snapple Instagram, the lineup included Matt Richards, KC Shornima, Ronny Chieng, Jay Jurden, Paul Virzi, Mike Veccionne, and Caitlin Peluffo. In a video posted by Variety to X, Jost and Davidson take the stage and seem to be very surprised at the big turnout, as there are plenty of cheers:

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost open the Snapple Island Ferry Comedy Show. pic.twitter.com/FYCk2v9P0fSeptember 18, 2026

I honestly never thought I’d see the day where they actually did something with the ferry. They had talked about wanting to do something with it, but there were a lot more insurance and legal troubles than they intended. The longer they put it off, it was hard to tell what was truly going on with the ferry. A state official offered some advice earlier this year, saying that the two should just sink the investment and move on.

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Even with all the problems they were having, between figuring out what to do with it, where to put it, and the insurance, that didn’t seem to stop Jost and Davidson from putting their heads together. Jost had a pretty great Shark Tank-like pitch for the ferry’s future, and he seemed to be as determined as ever to get people on board for it. It’s not so surprising, considering they spent $280,000 on the boat. They gotta make that money back somehow.

Now that the Staten Island Ferry has finally turned into something, even if it was for just one night, I’m curious to see if this will be brought up on Saturday Night Live when Season 52 starts. The ferry has been joked about on Weekend Update on numerous occasions, with Davidson even coming on the show during Season 51 to give viewers an update on the investment. At the time, they had been paid by Nike to do some promo for the New York City Marathon, and Davidson even jokingly said that they were turning the ferry into New Staten Island following the mayoral election. The comedy show was definitely the better choice.

Even though the comedy show was only one-night only, perhaps Jost and Davidson could turn it into a regular thing. It’s unknown what they have planned next, but turning the ferry into a comedy place wouldn’t be too bad. At the very least, after four years, that ferry was finally used for something.