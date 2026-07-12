How Travis Kelce Earned The Best 'Straight Male Friend For Life' Nickname From Bowen Yang On SNL

Travis Kelce is a lot of things. He’s the guy on the Chiefs, a three-time Super Bowl champion, and now Mr. Taylor Swift following the wedding of the century. That’s not all, however. He is also deemed Bowen Yang’s “straight male friend for life,” and the Saturday Night Live alum just revealed how Kelce earned that title.

In 2023, Kelce hosted SNL during Season 48 (which fans can watch with a Peacock subscription) and he was in some pretty memorable sketches. One of those was a “Straight Male Friend” sketch, a commercial parody that saw Yang talking about having a straight male friend so he can hang out with someone who isn’t a group of women and there’s no emotional attachment. The sketch seems to have made it out of the TV, because Kelce is truly Yang’s straight male friend for life. As Yang once told the Los Angeles Times:

He is my straight male friend for life. Travis, I love you. We keep up every now and then, and like, we’ll check in with each other. He’s so sweet.

I love how close Yang and Kelce have gotten, the fact that the “Straight Male Friend” sketch basically helped make their friendship even stronger makes it all the more better. Yang revealed they’ve DMed but have yet to get to the stage where they’re texting a lot. However, Kelce wanted to reunite with Yang, it just didn’t work out. But it’s clear that they definitely have a special bond.

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This just makes me sad that the NFL player was unable to return to SNL after hosting the show for the first time before Yang departed in December. Assuming Kelce hosts the variety sketch series again in the future, perhaps Yang could make a surprise appearance for his straight male friend for life. SNL is known for celebrity cameos, especially when they come out of left field, so you never know. At the very least, it sounds like this friendship is not going down so easily, and it’s even more evident after Yang reportedly attended the MSG Tayvis wedding.

It’s been over three years since Kelce hosted SNL, and it’s hard to imagine how his friendship with Yang would have been like if he never stepped on the Studio 8H stage. If there even would be a friendship. Yang might have to thank Heidi Gardner for his straight male friend for life, as she previously revealed the story behind Kelce hosting SNL. Lorne Michaels had just one requirement, which was for Kelce to win the Super Bowl. So it wasn’t a surprise when he hosted not long after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.