Bowen Yang Talks The 'Lovely Little Fringe Benefit' Of Appearing On SNL (And How It Hasn't Really Applied To Him)

Saturday Night Live is in the midst of its 49th season and has left audiences laughing more than a few times during its history. However, there's a lot more to the show than just laughs and star-studded appearances. It's also apparently a prime place for people to meet prospective romantic partners. Current cast member Bowen Yang spoke about this common occurrence on the show. And while doing so, he also explained how the "fringe benefit" hasn't exactly worked in his favor yet.

The comedian recently spoke to Rolling Stone about his time on the long-running variety series. When it was pointed out that more than a few cast members met a former or current partner while working on the show, the actor shared how great it is. Though he was also honest about how the dynamics are a bit different for him:

Lorne has a wonderful little matchmaking service, inadvertently. I think that's a lovely little fringe benefit of being on the show. I don't know if it's because of the queerness that I feel like it doesn't apply to me almost, but I'm not working with the same pool, so I don't think about it in the same way. I'm like, 'Good for them! I'm sure it's lovely.

When it comes to the list of couples who used to be colleagues before going out, SNL has greatly contributed to it. For instance, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost met when the former hosted, and the are now married with a child. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship was also helped along by the reality TV star's hosting gig on the late-night institution. Additionally, Emma Stone met her husband, segment director Dave McCary, while hosting on the series. All in all, these pairings have been lovely to see.

Bowen Yang may seemingly feel somewhat left out, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t ever be able to take part in the “little matchmaking service.” It’s just a little bit harder. Still, it sounds like he doesn’t really mind too much. Plus, there are plenty of others who haven't met their match on Saturday Night Live. All in all, it's definitely possible that Yang could meet “The One” while at work.

He may not be as lucky in the love department on SNL as some of his co-stars, but the star has at least seen professional growth due to being a part of it. He's currently part of the Wicked cast, joining the likes of Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and more. He was also in the underrated rom-com Fire Island, which is a wonderful watch.

Meanwhile, Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are continuing to be couple goals and have been getting back into the swing of things with SNL back on the air following the strikes. And Emma Stone just returned to the show and was named a member of the Five-Timer's club. During her monologue she also mentioned her husband and linked him to a gag that involved Lorne Michaels. One day, Bowen Yang could join their ranks as someone who finds love on the show, and I'm totally ready to manifest it for him.

