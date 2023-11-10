Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Are Couples Goals As She Puts Blue Goop On His Face And Talks Favorite Holiday Memories

'Weekend Update' host Colin Jost and six-time SNL guest host Scarlett Johansson have been dating since 2017 and married since 2020 (by Steve Higgins) , which means this year will be the fourth holiday season they’ve celebrated as a married couple. Now, ahead of the momentous occasion, the Marvel actor and her comedian husband are sharing their favorite holiday memory. And they are doing it while the actress puts goop all over his face. Couples goals, am I right?

Fans tend to like a good YouTube video with a gimmick. Sometimes it’s something as simple as peeling a sticker off a board to see a commonly asked Google question , or taking a lie detector test , or eating enough hot wings you get immune to the taste while answering questions. In this case, Johansson is trying out some of her own skincare products on her husband while answering questions. Behold the face stuff in question, oh and Jost's fluffly headband, too.

You can see the video, courtesy of her brand The Outset, below.

While I’ll probably never get through another “Weekend Update” sketch again without thinking of Jost with goop on his face -- somehow I just know it would make for a great Saturday Night Live sketch -- the best part of the video is when the producer interjects and asks the couple questions. Given it’s the holiday season, some of these have been themed around the impending family time, and Johansson revealed her favorite holiday memory as a family had to do with when it was time to break the news to her daughter, Rose, that they would be having another baby.

My favorite holiday memory is when we told our daughter that we were having our son. We did it by giving her a little ornament that was the Mamma Bear and the Papa Bear and the Baby Bear and there was a little arrow pointing to the Mama Bear’s stomach.

Sounds like it was a little different from her pregnancy with Rose, in which Johansson hid her bump during the filming of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

In the case of the holiday memory, Colin Jost went on to declare the moment “great” and “very cute” before joking about the real “surprise.”

But then she was so disappointed when it was a human.

That little moment of humor was deadpanned and Johansson continued to give him the facial afterward, so the moment went largely unnoticed, but it absolutely gives fans a little insight into how the couple interacts on a regular basis. (Also cool he'd be willing to do a facial that made him look so ridiculous all in the name of helping out his wife.)

As for the holidays the family celebrates, Johansson’s mother’s side is Jewish, though she was reportedly raised as a Christian, and Jost comes from a Roman Catholic background. The Asteroid City actress has noted in the past her family does both Elf on a Shelf and a ‘competitive’ Secret Santa, also telling E in 2021 that her daughter Rose may have caught on to the Elf on the Shelf gimmick a little earlier than she would have liked.

[She] found [the elf] in the box the other day. She was like, 'Why is he in this weird dusty box?' And I was like, 'He lives there right before Christmas.' That was bad.

So it's becoming clear that as they expand their family they are looking for ways to build traditions as well, though I will say Elf on a Shelf is less creative than say Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Taco Tuesdays Holiday Edition. You never know though, maybe next year the holidays will include more goop on Colin Jost's face. Get weird, kids.