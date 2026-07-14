We Finally Got A Look At Taylor Swift's Wedding Ring Thanks To A Different Celebrity Wedding

We’ve heard stories about what happened at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding inside Madison Square Garden , and their guests have posted photos of their outfits and the favors the couple gave out . However, we haven’t gotten any official photos from the event. So, we haven’t seen their looks or anything that happened during the “intimate” ceremony . We have seen Swift's ring, though, thanks to photos from a totally different celebrity wedding.

Exactly one week after Swift and Kelce announced that they were “ JUST&T MARRIED ” in NYC, Juju Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk tied the knot in California. Vogue captured the New York Giants wide receiver and the fitness instructor’s wedding, and the Instagram post about it included an image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with the couple. When you look at the second photo in this carousel, make sure to pay attention to the pop star’s left ring finger specifically:

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) A photo posted by on

As you can see, Swift is rocking a massive diamond ring, and it’s on obvious display as she stood with Smith-Schuster, Kruk and Kelce. Now, we don’t really have details about the ring. However, InStyle reported that the pop star was rocking a ring stack made up of her opulent and large engagement ring and a wedding band.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Swift has been wearing her engagement ring designed by Kindred Lubeck since she and Kelce got engaged last summer. Over the last year, it’s been fun to see her show it off occasionally and make it a part of her daily wardrobe. Now, I’m looking forward to getting a closer look at not only her wedding band, but Travis Kelce’s too.

I do think it’s worth noting that this is the first clear look we’ve gotten at Swift’s wedding ring stack. Before this, there were paparazzi photos from Smith-Schuster and Kruk’s ceremony that confirmed Swift and Kelce were wearing new rings. However, this is the best look we’ve gotten so far.

Notably, we haven’t gotten any official wedding photos of Swift and Kelce. Considering they did post engagement photos, I assume wedding images will come eventually. However, for now, the closest thing we have are these images from a different couple's wedding.

For some context about how Swift and Kelce are connected to these newlyweds, the New Heights host and Smith-Schuster played together on the Kansas City Chiefs. While Swift’s husband has played for the same team his whole career, Smith-Schuster has bounced around a bit. He started with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Kansas City Chiefs for a season. He then played for the New England Patriots before going back to the Chiefs, where he stayed from 2024 to 2025. Now, he plays for the Giants.