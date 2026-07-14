Charlamagne Tha God Has One Big Question After 50 Cent’s Diddy Doc Scores Emmy Noms

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s consistent critiques of Sean “Diddy” Combs legal issues have gained considerable attention over the past year or so, and those jabs culminated in a major project last year. December 2025 marked the release of Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part docuseries about the titular rapper’s life and legal woes, which was produced by Jackson. That trolling seems to have paid off, as Jackson and co. have received 2026 Emmy nominations. And, with that, Charlamagne tha God has a question.

The Reckoning managed to land three Emmy nominations, with those being for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program. Said acknowledgments came up during a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, during which the crew agreed that the production was worthy of the accolades. That aside, though, Charlamagne also posed the following question:

Isn't that kind of Diddy's nomination too? Shouldn’t he get [an award]? …. He should!

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Honestly, it’s somewhat hard to tell whether the radio personality is being completely serious in this case. Regardless of that, though, the “Been Around the World” performer wouldn’t be entitled to any of the awards considering that he’s simply the subject and not actually part of the creative team. When it comes to those specific Emmy nominations, Alexandria Stapleton would be honored for Outstanding Director, while the editing team would be honored as well. As for Fiddy, he, Stapleton and their fellow producers would be honored if the show were to win Outstanding Documentary.

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While Stapleton’s docuseries has mostly been praised, Diddy himself has criticized it. The Sean John founder called out Netflix as well as the creative team and accused them of using “stolen footage” initially belonging to him in order to make the show. Although Stapleton and co. have denied the claims, they have not revealed how they obtained the footage. It was reported late last year that Combs was mulling legal courses of action and, all the while, his mother, Janice, also spoke out against the doc as well.

Alexandria Stapleton has been open about the backlash she’s received for the doc. However, the veteran documentarian measures its success based on how viewers connect with the stories told by both those who’ve made allegations against Combs. It’s Charlamagne tha God’s position that the docuseries’ quality is indisputable: