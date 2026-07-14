Big Brother Had To Turn The Lights On Early This Morning After A Disaster With Champagne Glasses

Anyone who spends a lot of time watching the Big Brother live feeds will tell you that things are typically pretty quiet during the morning hours, particularly if you're watching from the east coast. The houseguests are on Pacific time, and many of them sleep late, so it was a surprise to me when I saw that something chaotic had happened before the lights even came on in the Big Brother house.

No game-related spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds ahead! You can read all about who won the Veto in Mick's breakdown if that's what you're looking for.

Is it the best idea to load up a bunch of champagne glasses onto a tray while standing in a dark kitchen? Maybe not, but that's what Taylor was apparently doing on the feeds this morning, until the whole tray came crashing down. Check it out below:

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Full clip of Taylor dropping a whole tray of champagne glasses at 7:38 AM and then reacting to Big Brother turning on the house lights 🤣 #BB28 #BigBrother #BigBrotherBuzz pic.twitter.com/4XmKCEtsbTJuly 14, 2026

Listen, I'm as clumsy as they come. So clumsy, in fact, that I wouldn't even attempt to put more than one -- maybe two -- champagne flutes on a tray before trying to carry it anywhere. Taylor is clearly more confident in her balance, however, and it unfortunately led to the floor being covered in broken pieces of the glasses. But I can also fully relate to her standing there for six solid seconds. I couldn't tell you what she was thinking in those moments, but if that were me, you'd be witnessing my brain simultaneously trying to process what just happened, registering immediate, excruciating regret for the attempt, and also trying to figure out how I was going to get out of the kitchen amidst a minefield of broken glass. This would all be followed by thoughts about how I was going to clean up the mess and whether or not I just woke up half the house. It's a lot for first thing in the morning.

Her getting mad at Big Brother for turning on the lights was the icing on this hilariously chaotic cake. If the sound of the glasses breaking didn't wake people up, the lights surely would.

If you're wondering why Taylor seemed to be preparing to serve drinks so early in the morning, my guess is that it was part of the plan to celebrate LaTrice's birthday. I doubt there's champagne a