I've Been In A Box At The Chiefs Stadium And I Can Explain The Whole Viral TikTok Glass Situation Between Taylor Swift And A Fan

Taylor Swift has been going to Chiefs games for several seasons now thanks to her relationship with Tight End Travis Kelce, and she’s had some viral experiences with fans at some of those games when she's come into KC to visit. Recently, one of these fans had a popular post on TikTok thanks to getting a beloved compliment from the “All Too Well” singer, who apparently liked her bedazzled jersey while sitting in a box at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the video, TikTok user Mascot.Turned.Princess wrote about sitting “very close to Taylor Swift” at a game earlier this football season. She got to talk to the pop singer, calling it an “unforgettable experience.” She explained how Swift spoke with “people outside the suite” and eye-rolled at a couple of calls the refs made, noting it was “cool to have those human interactions” with the expensively dressed pop superstar.

Several fans commented on the post, asking about the seat situation (she was in Row 38) and writing questions like, ‘Didn’t get that with the seats. Could you explain a little more?’ Why yes I can.

Unlike a lot of baseball suites, the football suites at Arrowhead Stadium are all enclosed in glass. So, how do people inside the box communicate with people outside the box? I actually attended a game in a box back in 2019 (as a guest, not paying that wild sum to rent a box at Arrowhead), and the glass panels that separate the people inside the box and outside the box are really nifty. They can slide up and down to give the people inside the illusion they are just part of the regular crowd, but also they generally can stay much warmer and more comfortable than the people in the regular seats.

Yes, Virginia, Kansas City can get very cold in the winter.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One More Interesting Tidbit About The Boxes At Arrowhead Stadium/GEHA Field

One thing you wouldn’t know about the boxes just from looking at footage of Taylor Swift and co. from the games, including the recent viral moment with Caitlin Clark, is that they have a heating grate that is set right at the front of the box. The grate is right on the inside where the sliding glass windows are located. It's easier to stay warm when the glass is fully shut, but the con to leaving the glass down is there is a barrier between the people in the box and the throngs of screaming crowds outside.

The game honestly feels really muted if the windows aren’t left at least partially open, which is likely why when you see Taylor Swift on your television, you might notice the glass in different states of up and down. Personally, I found it to be a way better experience with the windows open, but it’s obviously much colder that way, and the heating grate helps mitigate that.

Basically, Taylor Swift might look a little chilly in the beautiful coats and sweaters she’s sported to games, but actually the secret to her looking so cute and not having to wear a ton of layers is the heater is probably helping her a ton. Meanwhile, when the glass window is opened up, it’s easy for people in boxes to communicate with the people sitting outside the boxes, which likely led to the viral TikTok moment.

As for Taylor Swift’s fashion ensembles, that Louis Vuitton coat she sported recently did not look that thick, and even with the addition of gloves when she went on the field to congratulate beau Travis Kelce on his "W", I would imagine she was rather cold. But I can guarantee that when she watched the game, she was toasty warm.