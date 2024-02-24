Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Outfit Cost Sounded Insane Until I Realized How Much She Can Make Just Off One Instagram Post

There are probably few people on earth flying as high as Taylor Swift right now, and I’m not talking about her private jet . The “Mastermind” behind the billion-dollar Eras Tour is on the road playing concerts, winning Grammys, living it up with her Super Bowl champion boyfriend and preparing to release new music on her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department. So it really should come as no surprise that the artist can casually drop tens of thousands of dollars on a Super Bowl outfit — and that’s especially true now that we know exactly how much Swift can make off of just a single Instagram post.

According to SEO experts from Impressive , Taylor Swift can bank up to $637,300 for a single sponsored post on Instagram. That really puts her $60K Super Bowl ensemble into perspective, given that with just one click of a button to her 281 million followers, she could buy that collection 10 times over.

The rest of her A-list entourage may not be quite on the same level, but they’re still doing pretty well for themselves. Taylor Swift’s longtime bestie Blake Lively , who was no slouch in her Balenciaga pantashoes at the big game, can reportedly earn an estimated $154,300 per post with her 44.6 million followers, and “Karma” collaborator Ice Spice — who also took up residence in the Kelce family’s Las Vegas Super Bowl suite — brings in about $52,300 with 10.9 million fans on Instagram.

The majority of what Taylor Swift paid for her Chiefs-cheering outfit was spent on jewelry, as she proved that she wanted to be Travis Kelce’s endgame, first string and A-team by sporting a number of pieces, including a ruby stretch bracelet from Shay that cost nearly $20,000 by itself. She was all about her man, wearing red rubies to match his team color, an “87” necklace to show off his jersey number and a Chiefs bomber jacket from Wear by Erin Andrews.

It’s not just Taylor Swift and her celebrity entourage who can bring in the influencer bucks, though. In fact, according to Impressive, the entire Kelce clan has the ability for a pretty good payday on Instagram, with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce unsurprisingly leading the group at an estimated $34,200 per sponsored post. His brother Jason — a fellow Super Bowl winner with the Philadelphia Eagles and viral touchdown celebrator — can earn up to $15,500 per post, with Jason’s wife Kylie adding a potential $11,900 from her 1.6 million followers. Even Mama Kelce (aka Donna) can bank $5,400.

Those numbers aren’t Taylor Swift numbers, but honestly, that’s a pretty high bar to meet. I mean, making well over half-a-million dollars for one Instagram post? Yeah, I guess it makes sense to splurge on that fun Super Bowl outfit and jewelry. You need to look your best when chugging that beer on the jumbotron, after all!