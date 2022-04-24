Boy Meets World Star Maitland Ward Opens Up About What Hollywood Could Learn From Porn When It Comes To Filming Intimate Scenes
Maitland Ward went from TGIF to porn. Now she has advice for Hollywood.
Maitland Ward, most known for playing Rachel on the TGIF hit Boy Meets World, has been open in recent years about her switch from mainstream acting to work in the porn industry. She’s been candid about making more money via OnlyFans and other platforms than she did acting in Hollywood, but her (fairly) unique experience with both businesses has led her to be an expert of sorts when it comes to intimacy onscreen. Now, she’s opening up about what Hollywood could learn from the porn industry when it comes to filming sex scenes.
In an essay Maitland Ward wrote for The Daily Beast, the famous redhead spoke out about her experiences in Hollywood early on. She noted directions she was given for any scenes involving intimacy included things like “rub under the covers” and “don’t use tongue,” before going on to explain what she feels is “the core problem” with intimacy scenes on television and in mainstream movies.
Beyond this, in mainstream intimacy scenes, there are a lot of takes from a lot of different angles that come into play and make scenes lengthy and tedious to finish, made even more awkward by the fact that actors are "sweaty" and stuck in uncomfortable positions for extended periods of time. (Titanic's Kate Winslet and Leo DiCaprio could definitely confirm the sweat aspect.) According to Maitland Ward, this is actually something that porn works around in order to make scenes feel as real as possible.
Her solution? Bring people in from the porn industry to advise on Hollywood sets. What she described actually sounds a bit like an intimacy coordinator, but with additional experience.
In recent years, Hollywood has tried to make sex scenes or any scenes where intimacy is required more comfortable for the actors involved. Intimacy coordinators can often be found on sets these days for a wide range of shows and movies from Bridgerton to No Time To Die. Even filming wet shirt scenes and similar moments could use a level of outside support and supervision, and intimacy coordinators help provide that. From what Ward is arguing though, there may be other ways that Hollywood could improve the way sex scenes and other intimate moments are filmed on sets. Though, to be fair, she says there's plenty the porn industry can learn from Hollywood, too.
