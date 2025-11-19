The Internet Is Loving Zac Efron Confirming With His Mom Brother Dylan Did Well On Dancing With The Stars

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Dancing with the Stars Season 34 episode "Prince Night." Stream the episode with a Disney+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 locked down its competitors for the season finale and, while that was the major headline of the night, it wasn't the only one. After weeks of fans wondering where he was, Zac Efron finally showed up to support his brother, Dylan. Zac might've just been the X factor his brother needed to join the finalists in the competition. But, aside from that, fans are loving a moment involving the Efrons' mom.

Zac Efron was the good brother, cheering on his brother from the sidelines. Simultaneously, though, the internet clocked a hilarious moment he had with his mother. It turns out, Zac may not have watched the ABC competition to this point, as he had to ensure, before he clapped, that his brother scored well on his dance performance. Take a look:

I love the way his face lit up when he heard his brother did well, because it's clear he was legitimately unsure if a score of "27" was something to be happy about. Granted, I would feel the same way if I'd never watched Dancing with the Stars, perhaps assuming anything short of perfect 10s wasn't good enough.

Overall, it was a hilarious moment, and one that I'm glad more people enjoyed as well. Here's just a collection of some of the reactions across the internet:

Ge doesn’t know where he is, I’m crying.

It’s giving big brother at your dance recital 😂

He genuinely has ZERO clue. And I love it. 😂

My husband and I cackled at this lmaooo.

Probably thought the scale went to 100 lmaoooo.

Bro is cheering like he just guessed the right answer on a game show.

The Iron Claw star may not know scores, be he knows how to support his brother. Via his Instagram stories, Zac Efron encouraged his followers to vote for Dylan and, despite him having the lowest combined score of the evening, he advanced on to the finale alongside Alix Earle, Robert Irwin, Jordan Chiles and Elaine Hendrix.

That meant Whitney Leavitt was sent home instead, though there was chatter thatThe Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives star was on the chopping block anyway after various controversies throughout the season tied to her show. In any case, that, combined with Zac Efron's efforts, might've helped him make his way to the finale.

I think it's safe to say that Dylan Efron is an underdog heading into Dancing With The Stars' Season 34 finale, because there are two heavy favorites who seem destined to walk out of the competition holding that Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Robert Irwin feels like the clear favorite, with his fans begging him to keep dancing after his time on the show is over. Alix Earle could be poised to pull off the upset, however, as the TikTok influencer's performances have been nearly flawless despite her fear of performing live. I wish Elaine Hendrix, Jordan Chiles and Efron the best, but if Irwin and Earle end up losing, I would speculate that something went horribly wrong. Then again, when he's pulling off moves like this in a dance, it's possible Dylan is capable of pulling off what some may consider impossible:

Tune in for Dancing With The Stars' Season 34 finale on Tuesday, November 25th, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. Get ready for a thrilling season finale full of spectacle, and have some tissues handy for what could be an emotional night.