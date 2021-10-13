Britney Spears Appears To Be Trolling Her Sister Jamie Lynn's New Book Deal, And I'm Here For It

I don’t think most people can deny, now, that Britney Spears has had it pretty tough for many years. While a lot of us can count on family to help us out in difficult times, it’s become very clear that the pop star certainly does not believe that to be true in her case , with her even coming out and blaming the “people closest” to her for leaving her “drowning” under her conservatorship for 13 years. With Spears now speaking out as much as possible , it’s meant that she’s also been throwing serious shade at her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. Now it looks like Britney’s trolling her sister’s book deal, and I’m totally here for it.

In early July, it was announced that Jamie Lynn Spears had written a memoir, which was set to be titled I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out. However, she has now told fans that the title has been changed to Things I Should Have Said, and her big sister seems to have something to say about the switch. Here’s what Britney Spears posted on Instagram after the change in book title was announced:

Ooooh, weeee! I. Am. HERE. For. This! I’m particularly fond of the fact that the pop icon didn’t lead off by talking about the book, and, in fact, even after she does, unless you’ve been keeping up with the drama between her and Jamie Lynn, you might assume all she was really doing is throwing out rather odd potential names for an actual book of her own. Sure, we don’t know for an absolute fact that Britney isn’t doing that, but considering her current, less than cool, relationship with Jamie Lynn and how well she knows social media, it’s unlikely, and I’m not mad at the move.

If you’ve paid even the slightest bit of attention to Britney Spears' life in the past couple of years, you will know that she has an extremely dedicated fanbase, many of whom have started and continued the #FreeBritney movement to try and help her get out of her conservatorship. As such, Britney stans pay very close attention to everything she and any members of her family might do or say on social media.

Spears knows this, and even showed the movement a lot of love in a recent post, so she realizes that they’d be able to put a potential two-and-two together here. The problem with Jamie Lynn’s book began shortly after it was announced in July with the original title, because Britney’s fans jumped on the fact that “I must confess” is a lyric from her first hit, “…Baby One More Time,” and wasted no time in criticizing Jamie Lynn for it in light of the songstress speaking out against her conservatorship in court ( with very strong allegations ) for the first time just days earlier.

The pop legend’s second possible book title, “I really care what people think,” seems to say it all when it comes to how Britney Spears feels about Jamie Lynn, so it doesn’t appear that these siblings will be able to mend fences, questionable memoir title or not, any time soon. And, considering how much Spears feels she's been through with her family, that’s completely understandable.