Britney Spears Has Lots Of Thoughts After Watching Part Of Recent Special About Her Conservatorship

There has been so much on attention paid to Britney Spears and her conservatorship battle just this year, that it would be difficult for most people who like to keep track of celebrity news to stay unaware of all of the recent changes (and charges). Now, after several new documentaries and specials on her case have either aired or been given premiere dates, Spears has revealed that she's watched some of a recent special and offered fans a lot of thoughts about it.

Even though The New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears, released back in February and made quite a bit of news, few of us could have guessed how much more about the singer and her conservatorship battle with her dad, Jamie Spears, would come out in subsequent months. Once the younger Spears finally spoke out in court on the alleged treatment she suffered under the agreement, the news on it began coming at a furious pace, with many new documentaries and specials set to document the many ups and downs she's faced.

Britney Spears took to Instagram to note that she watched the most recently aired one (the CNN special Toxic: Britney Spears' Battle For Freedom), and she shared her many opinions on it, saying, in part:

It's really crazy guys ... I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times!!! I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!! Number one ... that's the past !!! Number two ... can the dialogue get any classier ??? Number three ... wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world!!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part!!!

OK, it's a bit hard to tell from her caption as printed (which was accompanied by a video of Spears in her infamous white crop top and some white shorts posing for the camera), seeing as how most of her sentiments were followed by a variety of emojis that seem to detail her deeper feelings, but it does seem that Britney Spears had at least one good thing to say about Toxic: Britney Spears' Battle For Freedom. She followed her note about the special using "the most beautiful footage" of her with a flushed face emoji, so my guess is that that is complete and genuine praise.

Unfortunately, Spears did not seem to have very good things to say, overall, about the one-hour special, which debuted on CNN on September 26. Her first comment is that she "scratched my head a couple of times" while watching (and was followed by eye-roll and shrug emojis), which seems to be about at least some of the reveals that were supposedly made in the special. Spears wasn't specific about which aspects made her feel that way, but she appears to be saying that some of the things that were reported aren't true.

Among many other claims, sources said that Spears blames her former business manager for many of the troubles surrounding her conservatorship. CNN also reported that Spears went to a police station near her home, called 911 two times from the lobby of that station, and reported herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse.

Spears also noted that she tries "to disassociate myself from the drama" because many of these things happened in "the past." Anyone who's been paying attention to her legal woes over the past year will know that she's standing very firm in her desire to make sure the alleged abuses of her father come to light, so my guess is that this refers to anything that took place under the conservatorship that involves people who no longer benefit from it, and haven't for a while.

You can see her full post, below:

In the end, Britney Spears did give the special an applause emoji to indicate that she acknowledges the "effort" that was put into it, but she also ended that comment with yet another eye-roll sign, so it seems that she's not sold on all the details as put forth.

Toxic: Britney Spears' Battle For Freedom will air again on CNN on October 3, at 9 p.m. EST.