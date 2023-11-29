‘2023 Sucked’: Britney Spears Is Bidding The Year Goodbye With Fab Fashion And Nothing But A Choker Necklace In New Posts

While on the one hand looking back at 2023 Britney Spears has had numerous successes between her memoir The Woman In Me becoming a bestseller and a surprise appearance on The Voice , in other instances it’s seemingly been a long year. The pop singer had a wellness check called on her by law enforcement after dancing with knives (she later said were props) and also had a high-profile split from Sam Asghari . So, was I that surprised to see that Ms. Spears strongly felt 2023 sucked? Not really, though I was surprised about how she shared the news with her fans.

The frequent Instagram dancer and fashionista is ready to head into 2024 and she certainly seemed to be freeing herself of the last year in a set of recent posts. In the first she donned nothing but a choker, and she shared a video wishing her fans good morning. She shared the post just a couple of hours before going into more detail about what the last year has meant.

The move came just before she clarified a bit more about her current mental state. It seems the last year has taken a toll and the “Toxic” singer shared a second post where she donned an outfit that nodded a bit at her “Baby One More Time” years where she confessed, “Throwback 2023 !!! 2023 sucked !!! I’m so ready for 2024.”

She then showed off a second look donning a fedora that reminded me so much of early aughts Britney Spears heading to events and more. In some ways, while it is clearly the singer is ready to look forward to the brand new year, in these posts it also feels like she is looking back at the person she used to be too. Or maybe I'm just reading into things. Cute outfit either way!

I can see how it's been a long year for the singer, who has bared herself to the public -- and not just in the above instagram post. Her memoir was filled with intimate stories and her own personal feelings on an abortion she had during her time with Justin Timberlake. It came after a long run of headlines related to her split after only 14 months of marriage. While the two have made efforts to talk "self-love" and be supportive, it did mark Spears' third divorce. Now, it sounds like she's ready to pick up her feet and move forward.

Whether that means she'll eventually get back into performing, remains to be seen, but her love of fashion, dancing, and even singing has still been apparent in recent months. Perhaps she’ll have a change of heart. After all, there’s always 2024.