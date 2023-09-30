Britney Spears Posts Comfy Pics With Her Manager While Getting Real About Divorce From Sam Asghari And More
The pop star dropped another raw post on social media.
Britney Spears has been going through a number of changes in her life as of late. She and estranged husband Sam Asghari are in the middle of a divorce, and her two sons recently moved to Hawaii with former spouse Kevin Federline. Amid these developments, Spears has been vocal about her circumstances through her social media channels. She most recently used it to open up about her split from Asghari, bouts with depression and more. In that same post, Spears also shared photos in which she and her manager appeared to be getting comfy.
Cade Hudson has been working with the 41-year-old pop star since 2022, and they seem to be relatively close. In fact, he and his client made headlines earlier this March when they vacationed amid rumors about Britney Spears and Sam Ashgari breaking up. When the singer posted to Instagram this weekend, she shared two pictures of herself and Hudson. You can take a look at the snapshots in the post down below:
Now, before we get too carried away, these images don’t confirm (nor shoot down) the notion of any kind of romantic relationship between the two. They do, at the very least, suggest that the two are happy in the undisclosed “beautiful location” the songstress mentions. She also asserts that she’s feeling good and is “lucky to have amazing friends.” Nevertheless, the “Stronger” singer also didn’t hold back when talking about the more difficult aspects of life she’s had to face as of late. On that note, she explained how she’s handling all of it:
Britney Spears went on to explain that she’s been examining her relationship with social media lately, too. She admitted that it can be “addicting” but also opined that what causes people to quit is when they start taking it too seriously. Spears further stated that new apps can serve as a ray of positivity for her when she experiences “days of depression.” Also, when it comes to those who claim not to engage with the Internet but still judge others for how they do it, the entertainer said the following:
This is far from the first time the Grammy winner has ever been so candid on Instagram about her personal life or a widely discussed topic. Shortly after the news of her divorce broke, Britney Spears got vulnerable while discussing the split. Spears also unloaded on Botox, questioning why a person would pay thousands of dollars to “look like someone beat the shit out of you.”
But immediately, the pop culture icon, as mentioned, is still seeking to settle her divorce from Sam Asghari. It’s been said that she’s looking to move forward following her latest marriage and just made some changes to her team, with Cade Hudson being one of several to stay on with her. One can only hope that as time goes on, the beloved entertainer will find herself in a truly positive space and state of mind.
I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
