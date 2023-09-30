Britney Spears Posts Comfy Pics With Her Manager While Getting Real About Divorce From Sam Asghari And More

Britney Spears has been going through a number of changes in her life as of late. She and estranged husband Sam Asghari are in the middle of a divorce, and her two sons recently moved to Hawaii with former spouse Kevin Federline . Amid these developments, Spears has been vocal about her circumstances through her social media channels. She most recently used it to open up about her split from Asghari, bouts with depression and more. In that same post, Spears also shared photos in which she and her manager appeared to be getting comfy.

Cade Hudson has been working with the 41-year-old pop star since 2022, and they seem to be relatively close. In fact, he and his client made headlines earlier this March when they vacationed amid rumors about Britney Spears and Sam Ashgari breaking up. When the singer posted to Instagram this weekend, she shared two pictures of herself and Hudson. You can take a look at the snapshots in the post down below:

Now, before we get too carried away, these images don’t confirm (nor shoot down) the notion of any kind of romantic relationship between the two. They do, at the very least, suggest that the two are happy in the undisclosed “beautiful location” the songstress mentions. She also asserts that she’s feeling good and is “lucky to have amazing friends.” Nevertheless, the “Stronger” singer also didn’t hold back when talking about the more difficult aspects of life she’s had to face as of late. On that note, she explained how she’s handling all of it:

I say this because I’m going through a divorce and having to reflect [on] my past in a book was … let's just say not easy !!! I'm just saying !!! But I take one day at a time learning to breathe !!! Self love is so unbelievably important !!! I woke up and just cried because I felt grateful to be in such a beautiful place !!!

Britney Spears went on to explain that she’s been examining her relationship with social media lately, too. She admitted that it can be “addicting” but also opined that what causes people to quit is when they start taking it too seriously. Spears further stated that new apps can serve as a ray of positivity for her when she experiences “days of depression.” Also, when it comes to those who claim not to engage with the Internet but still judge others for how they do it, the entertainer said the following:

I’m just trying to understand people that say they don't participate in it !!! Yet they’re on complete defense for some reason making accusations and downplaying it by saying all pictures are fake and are all retouched !!! Nothing is real … honestly who fucking cares !!! If you’re so entitled and perfect why should you even care if someone is experimenting with apps on their phone ??? Why even mention it ??? If you’re so much better than that ??? But are you ??? Come on !!!

This is far from the first time the Grammy winner has ever been so candid on Instagram about her personal life or a widely discussed topic. Shortly after the news of her divorce broke, Britney Spears got vulnerable while discussing the split . Spears also unloaded on Botox , questioning why a person would pay thousands of dollars to “look like someone beat the shit out of you.”