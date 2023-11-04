'Christina Sucks, Brit Rules’: Britney Spears' Childhood Home Is For Sale, And It Comes With Some Original Items

Britney Spears’ early life and career have been major topics of discussion as of late, thanks mostly to the release of her new memoir. The Woman in Me features plenty of candid thoughts from the pop princess and, as a result, there have been some major revelations from Spears’ book . While various anecdotes from her published work continue to make the rounds, it seems a major part of her formative years is now up for sale. Spears’ childhood home is apparently up for sale, and it even includes some of her original possessions. Most notably, there’s even a closet that has the message “Christina Sucks, Brit Rules” marked on the door.

Where Is The Singer’s Former Home And How Much Is It Being Sold For?

While the “I’m a Slave 4 U” was born in McComb, Mississippi, she was raised in Kentwood, Louisiana, which is where her childhood abode is located. According to Zillow Gone Wild of Instagram, the property is currently on the market with a $1,200,000 price tag. The 2,299 square-foot house has three bedrooms as well as three bathrooms and includes 1.87 acres of land. There’s also a dance studio on the property, which looks quite large, judging by the photos that were posted. As one can see, there are also small mementos, like vintage wall decals in what appears to be the songstress' old room.

This house was sold back in 2021, at which point it was purchased for $289,000 so, needless to say, this new price listing is a serious jump. One could certainly argue that this is a lot of money to pay for what appears to be a modest (yet comfy-looking) place. Nevertheless, its connection to the Grammy winner and the presence of those original furnishings are arguably enough to help drive the value up. The timing of this sale is also interesting, given that it coincides with the release of the previously mentioned book.

Unsurprisingly, the 41-year-old star herself has not commented on the reality listing for the home that once belonged to the Spears family, who she’s leveled allegations against . Britney, as you can tell by the closet door, also had beef with fellow pop star Christina Aguilera back in the day, though it’s unclear if the “Toxic” singer wrote that herself or if a later occupant of the house did. Regardless, years ago, the drama between the two was spicy.

What Happened Between The Two Music Industry Titans?

The two former Mickey Mouse Clubhouse members came into conflict with each other around the early days of their careers as singers, which coincided with the era of MTV music videos and Total Request Live. Given their pop statues, the two were apparently pitted against one another. The feud between Britney Spears and Chrstina Aguilera apparently came to a head in 2003 at the MTV Video Music Awards. It was there that Aguilera was supposedly slighted when she and Spears performed “Like a Virgin” with Madonna, who engaged in a long, show-stopping liplock with Spears. Aguilera did the same with Madonna, but her kiss was supposedly ignored during the broadcast in favor of a cutaway to Spears’ then-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake.

Since that night, the two starlets have seemingly had their share of ups and downs but, in more recent years, it seemed they’d found some common ground. In 2021, Christina Aguilera even spoke out in support of her former co-star amid her conservatorship issues. Later that same year, however, Britney Spears would lash out at the “Genie in a Bottle” singer for not commenting on the “Free Britney” movement . Ultimately, Aguilera did comment on the end of Spears’ conservatorship , saying she “couldn't be happier for her.”

So keeping all of that in mind, whoever eventually buys the Spears’ home is going to own a place with a key link to pop culture. I’m not sure just how many die-hard fans have over $1 million to spend on the property, but someone may indeed end up making a deal sooner rather than later.