Britney Spears Calls Out Christina Aguilera For Refusing To Comment On Free Britney On The Red Carpet

As many will recall, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera both came up in in the music industry as teens around the same time in the late 90s. They produced hit after hit, earned award after award, and undeniably shook up the pop genre as we know it now. The two singers even collaborated together at one point, which culminated in their infamous performance with Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. The lip-locking moment is reportedly the genesis of a feud between the icons that appears to continue today. Lately, Spears has taken issue with the "Genie in a Bottle" singer refusing to comment on the “Free Britney” movement on the red carpet.

On her Instagram stories, Britney Spears yet again took to calling out those she perceived as slighting her. She posted a clip of Christina Aguilera from the Latin Grammys red carpet, who was being asked by reporters about her former collaborator. Though Aguilera was getting pulled away and stated that she couldn't comment further, she did share that she was “happy” Spears was released from her conservatorship recently. But apparently, Spears took offense to the statement and decided to call Aguilera for not saying more. See her post below:

The "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer made her first public statement in court concerning her conservatorship in June, and many were shocked to hear that the singer felt unsafe and unduly controlled in the situation. Some celebs rallied to her defense, including Paris Hilton and Miley Cyrus. Christina Aguilera was one of them as well, despite Spears’ insinuations in her recent post. In June, Aguilera actually wrote a lengthy Twitter thread in response to the newly released details, some of which read:

While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media. The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control. To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.

In contrast to her criticism of the former Voice coach's lack of commentary of late, Britney Spears simultaneously gushed over a clip of Lady Gaga speaking out in support of her at a House of Gucci red carpet premiere. Gaga said that the way Spears was treated in the music industry was “really wrong” but that the singer “will forever be an inspiration to women.” Spears responded with the caption on her Instagram stories:

Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry !!! I love you !!!

The pop singer’s conservatorship finally ended last week after a judge ruled that it was no longer necessary. Britney Spears has been celebrating and posting non-stop ever since. She even teased in one of her last posts that she might do a tell-all Oprah interview some time down the road. Hopefully, the supposed rift between Spears and Christina Aguilera can be addressed, if not smoothed over, in the future, too.