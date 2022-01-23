Christina Aguilera Shares Honest Thoughts On Her Relationship With Britney Spears And The End Of Her Conservatorship

Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears have known each other since their pre-teen days on the star-studded The All-New Mickey Mouse Club and, while their relationship might not be as tumultuous as the lawyer-filled feud Spears has with little sister Jamie Lynn Spears, there’s always been an air of rivalry between the ‘90s pop stars. Aguilera opened up about her relationship with the “Toxic” singer, and gave her honest opinion on the end of Britney’s conservatorship.

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer has been vocally supportive of the “Free Britney” movement, and Christina Aguilera spoke out on Twitter during the trial that led to the end of Britney Spears’ conservatorship last year. In an interview with radio host Enrique Santos , Christina Aguilera again voiced her support for Spears and said she couldn’t be happier for her:

It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I’d never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for. … I couldn't be happier for her, every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit.

Christina Aguilera acknowledged that Britney Spears deserves to be in charge of her own life and is happy that she finally is empowered in that way, but the “Lady Marmalade” singer was still apprehensive to speak too much on the subject.

In the days following the end of her conservatorship, Britney Spears called Christina Aguilera out for not commenting on the abuse the former had suffered over the past 13 years, after Aguilera said only that she was “happy” for her former co-star as she was being pulled away from a red carpet interview at the Latin Grammys. Britney Spears shared a photo of Aguilera on social media, saying, in part, “Refusing to speak when you know the truth is equivalent to a lie.”

While the actress and singer may not want to speak publicly about what the "Oops!... I Did It Again" songstress endured for fear of talking out of turn, the former Voice coach told Enrique Santos that her fellow pop singer can always reach out to her, and that their shared experience of growing up in that business gives them a certain understanding of each other’s circumstances:

And yes, growing up in this business can be freakin' crazy. You know, if anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, it definitely would be her and I. So I will always be here to reach out to. I love, you know, being able to connect like that with other women … it's very important, now more than ever, now that we do have the ability to connect, that that happens, and that we always feel unified.

Britney Spears hasn’t responded publicly to Christina Aguilera’s latest comments, but hopefully there’s no bad blood between them and she feels that she can reach out to her fellow pop star. Spears has definitely been through a lot, and the months since her conservatorship ended haven’t always been easy, with Exhibit A being the accusations fired back and forth between Spears and her sister. Spears continues to need people in her corner, and it would be nice to have someone around who's been around from the beginning.