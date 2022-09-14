Britney Spears Clarifies Comments After Seemingly Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera's Backup Dancers

Pop sensation Britney Spears has been a fan of social media for a long time, and in her post-conservatorship life she’s continued to post a number of saucy pictures, quotes, and memes that her followers fawn over. But, Spears has also used her platforms to open up about a number of things, including her life over the past many years. While the “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer, who has a new hit with Elton John , has opened up about what she saw as poor working conditions in the past, Spears is now clarifying some comments after she seemingly fat-shamed Christina Aguilera’s backup dancers .

What Did Britney Spears Originally Say About Christina Aguilera’s Dancers?

It was just a few days ago that Britney Spears took to Instagram with another naked pic (featuring her bum covered by a modesty-boosting heart), and confirmed that she will likely never perform again because of the poor touring conditions she endured in the past. Spears claimed she had no say in creative decisions made for her tours , and that her backup dancers were chosen specifically because they were smaller than her. Yesterday, she shared another post that talked about some of the decisions she wasn’t allowed to make during her conservatorship and said, in part:

… my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small

This was accompanied by a quote that’s attributed to comedian Rodney Dangerfield, which says, “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.” The combination of all these comments from Spears have made some people think that she was fat-shaming Aguilera’s dancers, or Aguilera herself.

One of Spears’ main complaints in the wake of her conservatorship ending has been that no one who was supposed to be supporting her during that time has come forward to take responsibility for the horrible treatment Spears alleges that she endured during that time . Well, it didn’t take long for Spears to recognize how her comments about Aguilera’s backup dancers were being taken by outraged fans, so she returned to Instagram with a post that clarified her words:

As Spears noted, her comments were not meant to fat-shame Aguilera (whom she previously had a bit of a dust-up with after her conservatorship ended) , her dancers, or anyone else. The superstar has spoken before about being insecure when it comes to her body, and she opened up more about that in her post, saying that her words were simply “a projection” of those insecurities, which come from having her parents and the media talk about how she looks. Spears also thinks that her family was well aware of her insecurities, and chose to “purposefully feed” them by not giving her a choice of the people she performed with.