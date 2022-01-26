Britney Spears Is Still Adjusting To Her New Purple Hair, But At Least Her Vacation Looks Great

Oops, she did it again. Britney Spears definitely seems to be enjoying her newfound freedom , including the ability to make her own beauty choices . After experimenting with magenta tones, the pop icon added a purple tint to her bleached hair. While she's been busy enjoying a luxurious vacation with her partner Sam Asghari, Britney Spears doesn’t seem to be too fond of her new ‘do.

In a recent Instagram post , Britney Spears showed off her new hair style. The ‘Womanizer’ singer had dip-dyed her hair, creating a half-blonde, half-lavender ombre effect that echoed the mermaid hair trend. She wasn’t too happy with the result, though, if her caption was anything to go by. She said:

I will be honest I think my purple hair 🧜🏻‍♀️ is absolutely horrible …. I wish someone would have told me!!

This isn’t the first time Britney Spears has changed up her hair style, but it sounds like the purple was a bit too much for her. Although, more recent posts on social media seem to indicate that she’s adjusting to the new look. Check out one of her latest posts below:

In addition to showing off a bold neon pink swimsuit, Britney Spears looks like she’s much more confident with her purple tresses. Donning a pair of high stilettos and white aviator sunglasses, she had no trouble at all whipping her violet hair back and forth. Multiple fans even shared their appreciation for the debated hair style. The color has definitely faded since the original dye job, so the change doesn’t appear to be quite so drastic.

In any event, Britney Spears’ dislike for her salon coiff hasn’t stopped her from partying it up with her new fiancee Sam Asghari . The longtime couple has been vacationing in Maui for the last week or so, where they’ve caught some rays, taken in the tropical vistas, and even hung out with some chickens (as per Britney’s Instagram). Although the paparazzi have attempted to intrude on her idyllic getaway, Britney Spears has stayed positive and devoted her attention to simply having a good time (despite her ambivalent feelings about her purple hair). Fans have been treated to multiple glimpses into her trip, with her social media accounts featuring images of Maui beaches and bikini-clad dance numbers. Looks pretty great, meh hair or no.

Considering what Britney Spears has gone through, she definitely deserves to have some fun in the sun. Her conservatorship was finally lifted in late 2021 after thirteen years of outside financial and personal control. The latest developments found Britney Spears’ legal team sending a cease and desist to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears after the latter allegedly made ‘derogatory’ claims about her in the memoir Things I Should Have Said, although no response has been made public.

Luckily, this new family drama hasn’t seemed to detract from Britney Spears’ well-deserved rest and recreation. While we wait for an update on the situation, here’s hoping that the pop star’s purple hair will continue to grow on her (no pun intended).