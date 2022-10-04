Britney Spears’ Mom Reached Out Once More In Now-Deleted Post After The Singer Asked For A ‘Genuine Apology’
Britney Spears' mom reached out again.
Britney Spears has been speaking publicly about what happened to her at the hands of her family after being released from a 13-year conservatorship. She has blamed her parents and family for putting her in the position and not supporting her. Spears’ recently posted about it on her Instagram, asking for a “genuine apology.” Though the post is now deleted, her mom, Lynne Spears, did comment on it, which is not the first time she has tried to connect with her daughter through social media.
According to Page Six, Lynne publicly apologized for any “pain” her daughter faced during the 13-year conservatorship via an Instagram comment. Britney had posted a long caption on her Instagram post, saying that “a genuine apology would help give [her] closure.” The Instagram post is now deleted, but Lynne Spears commented on it according to the article, apologizing to Spears. The comment reportedly said:
These comments come after Lynne said earlier this year that she wants Britney “to be happy.” Also, earlier this summer Lynne posted a photo of her and her daughter saying she “tried [her] best to help” and that she would “never turn [her] back” on Britney. On the recently deleted post, Lynne reportedly wrote:
According to the report, the comment also said Lynne wanted Britney to unblock her so they “can speak…in person.” A source told Page Six that Lynne has been trying to contact Britney over the phone and she feels “helpless,” which left her with “no choice but to resort to social media.”
This all comes after Britney wrote in the now deleted post that her family believes “they have done nothing wrong at all.” All of this is in reference to the conservatorship that her father Jamie Spears had over her. This put him in charge of all her personal, medical and financial decisions from 2008 through 2021.
Britney has gone on rants about her mom and how she was treated. She said that it was her mom’s idea to put her under a conservatorship. Britney has been unfiltered about how angry she is at her mother, and she has said she is aware of “how mean I sound.”
In the year following her conservatorship ending, Britney opened up about the pain she went through during this time. At one point she compared what her father did to her to “sex trafficking,” explaining she had to work against her will and she never had privacy, among many other things. She also noted recently that the worst part of the situation was that her family locked her up for several months. Britney has made it clear that she is incredibly hurt by what her family put her through, including her mother.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.