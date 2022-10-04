Britney Spears’ Mom Reached Out Once More In Now-Deleted Post After The Singer Asked For A ‘Genuine Apology’

Britney Spears has been speaking publicly about what happened to her at the hands of her family after being released from a 13-year conservatorship. She has blamed her parents and family for putting her in the position and not supporting her. Spears’ recently posted about it on her Instagram, asking for a “genuine apology.” Though the post is now deleted, her mom, Lynne Spears, did comment on it, which is not the first time she has tried to connect with her daughter through social media.

According to Page Six , Lynne publicly apologized for any “pain” her daughter faced during the 13-year conservatorship via an Instagram comment. Britney had posted a long caption on her Instagram post, saying that “a genuine apology would help give [her] closure.” The Instagram post is now deleted, but Lynne Spears commented on it according to the article, apologizing to Spears. The comment reportedly said:

I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!

These comments come after Lynne said earlier this year that she wants Britney “to be happy.” Also, earlier this summer Lynne posted a photo of her and her daughter saying she “tried [her] best to help” and that she would “never turn [her] back” on Britney. On the recently deleted post, Lynne reportedly wrote:

I love you so much and miss you! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!

According to the report, the comment also said Lynne wanted Britney to unblock her so they “can speak…in person.” A source told Page Six that Lynne has been trying to contact Britney over the phone and she feels “helpless,” which left her with “no choice but to resort to social media.”

This all comes after Britney wrote in the now deleted post that her family believes “they have done nothing wrong at all.” All of this is in reference to the conservatorship that her father Jamie Spears had over her. This put him in charge of all her personal, medical and financial decisions from 2008 through 2021.

Britney has gone on rants about her mom and how she was treated. She said that it was her mom’s idea to put her under a conservatorship. Britney has been unfiltered about how angry she is at her mother, and she has said she is aware of “how mean I sound.”