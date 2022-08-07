Britney Spears’ New Husband Sam Asghari Slams Kevin Federline, Saying He ‘Hasn’t Worked Much’

Neither Britney Spears nor her new husband Sam Asghari have spoken a ton since her conservatorship ended about her ex Kevin Federline or the two sons Spears shares with him. Most of their comments have been directed toward Spears’ father Jamie or her sister Jamie Lynn. That all changed this week though after reports emerged that Federline and his wife gave an extensive interview and revealed the kids who are now 15 and 16 have made the decision not to see their mom. He also revealed they find the recent nude photos she has posted on social media “tough” to deal with.

Spears fired back in an Instagram Story and later a longer post, saying she was “saddened” to hear Federline publicly discuss her relationship with her kids, but it was Asghari who really got aggressive in his statement. He took to his Instagram story for a lengthy post defending his wife over the selfies she takes and saying the “tough” part for them is probably having a father as a role model who hasn’t really worked in more than a decade. Here’s a portion of his quote…

There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the “tough” part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model. Kevin’s gravy train will end soon, which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements.

The interview in question was conducted with ITV. Segments of it will reportedly run next week. In it, the former backup dancer who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 reportedly talks candidly about Spears’ conservatorship, as well as some of the issues she has allegedly had with her children. The excerpts we have gotten, many of which were published in The Daily Mail, aren’t really vindictive or accusatory, but they are extremely personal and both Spears and Asghari clearly feel a line was crossed.

At first Spears took to her Instagram Story to defend herself and talk about what happened, but later, she decided to drop a multi-page Instagram post addressing the interview and talking about her trauma related to the conservatorship. You can read her post below…

It’s unclear exactly what’s going on with Britney Spears and her kids. They dropped an Instagram picture together in March of 2021, but the kids reportedly didn’t attend her recent wedding. It’s clear from everyone’s social media posts that there’s some kind of strain, and the intense storm that will no doubt follow this interview and the back-and-forth will probably add more stress into the situation. Hopefully all involved will be able to work things out and figure out a co-parenting relationship that works best for everyone.