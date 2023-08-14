Britney Spears Bought A Stripper Pole And Dropped A Video Trying It Out For The First Time

No one loves a good Instagram dance video more than Britney Spears. The popular singer often drops multiple clips of herself cutting a rug each week, but not all of them attract the level of attention she got over the weekend. That’s because the pop legend purchased a stripper pole a few days ago and uploaded footage from her first time using it on social media. Not surprisingly, it went over very well with fans.

Her post, which also includes a brief description of what’s going on and some emojis, has already been liked more than 500,000 times and shows no signs of slowing down at all. You can check out Britney Spaers doing her pole dancing thing below…

Many fans are focusing on the raw sexuality of her musical choice with Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer,” but Spears actually has a personal connection with the band. Back in 2009 when she was getting ready to go on tour, she shared rehearsal space with the band, as they prepared for their own worldwide journey. They could reportedly each hear what the other was up to, and by all accounts, they mingled and got along really well for weeks while they worked in close confines.

Britney Spears is never very far away from the news given her worldwide fame and personal life many love to gossip about, but even by her standards, there has been a lot of news rolling around about the pop star over the past few days. Her kids moved to Hawaii alongside her ex-husband and their step-mom just in time for the tragic fires. Thankfully, they’re okay. Her rather aggressive comments about how much she hates Botox went super viral, and now, there are stories about her considering an interview with Oprah. Throw in her forthcoming book, which has been the subject of censorship rumors, and it’s been an even louder news cycle than usual.

Despite all that noise, it’s likely Spears will stay silent on most of the stories because that’s just what she does. She’s acquired a reputation for being open and honest, but that’s both true and misleading. She’s very candid when she chooses to speak on a subject, whether it be her relationship with her family, her time under a conservatorship or whatever else, but a lot of the time, she just ignores all of the whispers and focuses on her own life and the things she can control.

It’ll be interesting to see whether this is the first of many pole dancing videos we’ll get from Spears or whether this was one-off excitement from buying something new that’ll quickly end up in the basement never to be seen again.