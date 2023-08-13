Britney Spears Unloads On Botox: Why Would You Pay $4000 To 'Look Like Someone Beat The Sh*t Out Of You?'

Britney Spears is not a fan of Botox, and she made that extremely clear in a social media post over the weekend. The Princess Of Pop recently started using Sio, which is a wrinkle-removing patch that many use as an alternative, and she dropped a video talking about how well it’s been working for her. In explaining why it’s such a good fit, however, she recounted her experiences using Botox. Let the record show she did not hold back.

In both a lengthy caption and a recorded video, Spears unloaded on Botox, saying it made her eyelids droop over and she wasn’t able to leave the house for multiple weeks. At one point in the video, she even asks why anyone would pay $4,000 for Botox when it just makes it look like someone beat the shit out of you? You can read a portion of her quote below…

Okay guys, I found this new thing called Sio. It’s basically the replacement of Botox. I did Botox, but I wasn’t really happy with it because it swole up my forehead and therefore made the heaviness of my eyelids droop over and literally look like someone beat me up. To pay that much money to look like someone beat you up for the first two weeks… what’s the point? So I found this Sio thing and honestly it’s really nice because it’s like putty and it sticks. It’s like Playdoh… After I put it on for an hour or so, it really brightens my eyes and forehead… (using Botox and) literally looking like someone beat the shit out of you (and paying) four thousand dollars makes no sense at all.

The video was part of a larger post that also included an extended caption. In it, Spears talked about her friend’s sisters once laughing at her after she did Botox because one of her eyebrows was up and one of her eyebrows was down. She said that sorta thing is only funny in the movies; so, she went back to the doctor to ask what happened. Apparently the doctor told her that sorta thing is normal, and now she’s confused how that could possibly be normal after a procedure you pay for.

You can check out Spears’ entire caption, as well as her recorded video below. Not surprisingly, it’s attracting a lot of attention on social media…

Now, I’m not going to weigh into the pros and cons of Botox or the pros and cons of Sio. Lots of people have different beauty routines, and some things work for some people and don’t work for others. So, whatever people want to do, that’s their business. I’m not here to judge whatever approaches people take, as long as they’re safe and legal.

But I will say this post is a great example of why people love Britney Spears so much. She just shoots from the hip and gives you her uncensored thoughts on whatever the topic is. She’s not worried about what other people might think or worried about how she might look. She’s going to talk (or write) about how she sees the world, and in this case, how she sees Botox and all the problems she’s had.

That mentality makes her a weird hybrid of completely unrelatable and totally relatable. On the one hand, she’s one of the most famous people on Earth, a megastar millionaire many times over who gets hounded everywhere she goes and has the budget to buy a house, change her mind and return to her old house. On the other hand, she also drops posts about really wanting Jack In The Box and being mad at her sister. She’s like the rest of us if we suddenly became world famous, and she’s going to call it exactly like she sees it, even if it means admitting she thinks she looks like someone beat the shit out of her whenever she gets Botox.