Have Britney Spears’ Kids Been Affected By The Hawaii Wildfires? Here’s The Latest

Pop sensation Britney Spears has had a rough go of things lately with regards to her relationship with her two teenage sons with Kevin Federline, Jayden James and Sean Preston. They didn’t attend her fairytale wedding to Sam Asghari last summer, for one thing, and recently moved to Hawaii with their dad and stepmother, reportedly without saying goodbye to Spears in person. However, with wildfires having destroyed portions of Maui, even the singer’s fans are likely wondering if they’ve been affected, and now we know how her sons are doing.

How Are Britney Spears’ Sons Doing In Hawaii With The Wildfires?

While Federline and his wife, Victoria Prince, had some trouble getting Spears to OK the move of their minor children out of the state of California, she did eventually give her legal blessing without lawyers having to get involved. Unfortunately, the move has come at a scary time for the state, as they entered their new home about two weeks ago, and early this week saw wildfires strike both the Big Island and Maui. According to TMZ , though, the boys and their family are safely ensconced on a different island that hasn’t been hit by the disaster.

As you might imagine, however, that doesn’t mean that the teens are totally unaffected by what’s going on. Their rental home is safe, but images and reports of the devastation are, understandably, a focus of the news in the state, and the outlet’s source noted that the boys are quite troubled by it. The governor declared it the largest disaster in the state’s history, as at least 55 people have been killed and at least 1000 people are still unaccounted for, according to a Fox News report.

I can only imagine that Spears (who was said to have been texting with her children before their move, despite apparently not having seen them for over a year) has been in contact with them, or at least their father, in recent days and is happy that they’re safe. She’s been on the road to repairing some of the fractured relationships in her family over the past several months, having had nice things to say about meeting with her mother and sister, so hopefully the same can be said for the somewhat tense situation with her and her sons.

It was about a year ago that the singer posted complaints about her kids’ treatment of her when they would visit in the past, to which her ex-husband responded by posting videos of her arguing with them. Then, at around the same time, Federline agreed to an interview about Spears , where Jayden opened up about why he and his brother didn’t go to her wedding. She replied that her son’s statement “deeply saddens me” and said she wanted to meet so they could talk things out.

Hopefully, right now, there’s just a lot of love and support going back and forth between the mom and her children, especially as they get used to their new home under such extreme circumstances.