'Just So We're Clear': Britney Spears Calls Out Rumors About Her Music And Why She'll 'Never Return' To The Industry

Britney Spears may be making news nowadays more for the release of her memoir and the rumors about a reunion with her family than anything else, but she'll always have the legacy of a pop music superstar. After releasing a new single for the first time in more than five years back in 2022 in a collaboration with legend Elton John, it seemed possible that she could be on her way back to the music industry. Now, just days into 2024, Spears debunked rumors that she's returning to her music roots, and that's not all.

The singer took to Instagram with her latest update, in which she blasts the news as "trash" with claims that she wants to work with "random people" on a new album. Check out her full message:

Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!! When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!! People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!

Britney Spears didn't mince words about the idea of coming back to the music industry! Apparently, she has been a ghostwriter for other musicians for years, and any writing for herself has been for fun. She also cleared up any reports that her memoir, called The Woman in Me with the audiobook narrated by Michelle Williams, was released without her approval. The book was packed with bombshell reveals, including about her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

Spears also chose an interesting image to go along with her message: painter Guido Reni's "Salome with the Head of John the Baptist" from the 17th century, so it seems safe to say that she definitely means what she says in her message. While the singer has celebrated her music career and even sang a new take on "...Baby One More Time" on social media, her more recent posts use music from other artists.

In fact, just a day before she debunked rumors, she posted this video set to Janet Jackson's "All Night (Don't Stop)":

Social media is often a place to hear directly from the star, for better or worse. While she stated that "2023 sucked" in a post that made it clear that she was ready for 2024, she also shared that she likes to be naked on the beach because there are no paparazzi around. Just hours before her message about rumors being "trash," she also shared an Instagram image stating this:

I don't usually brag, but I made it out of bed today.

Whatever the future holds for Britney Spears, hopefully she keeps enjoying herself, whether or not that means writing music for other artists. She went through a lot over the course of 2023 in the public eye, and she's starting out 2024 in some bold ways that hopefully will lead to only good things.