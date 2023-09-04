Britney Spears’ Viral Instagram Could Be Making Her A Ton Of Money, Here’s Why She’s Not Letting It Happen

It’s been nearly two years since Britney Spears was freed from the conservatorship that limited her actions and life options for the bulk of her adulthood, and her world has been a series of ups and downs ever since. From her unfortunate miscarriage to her fairytale wedding with Sam Asghari to her impending divorce , Spears has gone through an emotional gamut, but at least one thing that has remained constant throughout that entire time? Her ability to randomly go super-viral via bonkers Instagram posts, pics and videos, which have become something of a pop culture tab in and of themselves. But while plenty of other celebs would try to capitalize on that audience through social influencing, Spears is apparently free from harboring such goals, despite offers coming her way.

While it’s not exactly clear which companies have previously set their sights on trying to attain Spears’ virality for their consumer-reaching needs, TMZ reports that the pop star has turned away a variety of requests from others hoping to convince her to become a full-blown influencer. Sounds like the idea to reach out to Spears wasn’t just a one-off idea had by one or two forward-thinking execs, but rather something she and her reps are deflecting with regularity.

It appears she has two overlapping reasons for refusing all the offers coming her way:

1. She's not necessarily a fan or supporter of the company making the request.

2. The requests are sometimes for more than just posts, which she doesn't seem to be comfortable with.

Britney Spears has reportedly been asked to take part in photo shoots for certain products and companies, while others are seeking video footage of her personally pitching the products. It would be wildly interesting to see a list of all the places that sought her involvement, and also to know which ones wanted to get a video of her and the product in action.

It's admittedly perhaps not so exciting or interesting to consider how many makeup companies and handbag designers and fashion-minded companies hit her up. Those are more natural fits, since Spears' Instagram videos will sometimes show off whatever outfits or swimwear she's dancing around in that day. What I'd be more interested to hear about, however, are the unexpected offers.

What if Hellmann's reached out and offered Spears a bunch of money to eat a mayonnaise sandwich on camera? Or, more bafflingly, a photo shoot of her wearing different outfits made out of condiments. Or what if John Deere wanted her to inspire her fans and followers to use the company's outdoor products to keep their yards fresh and manicured. I also like the idea of car dealerships around the country inviting her to dance around in their local ads. And now I'll admit that this train of thought has fallen off of the rails. (What if a toy train company reached out and...never mind.)

Spears is reportedly doing that much better than she was in the days immediately following Sam Asghari filing for divorce, as she now has a larger support team helping her with day-to-day issues. And she must not be feeling any need for excess funding if she's turning down so many offers. Social media influencing has become one of the most lucrative gigs imaginable for celebs of her stature, with someone like Kim Kardashian having earned upwards of $1 million for a single post. That's not the case every time, but a side-gig like that could keep the lights on for the next thousand years.

While their may come a day when fans see Britney Spears hocking products, she'll soon likely be going harder on promoting her already completed upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which is expected to offer her candid perspective on myriad topics from her life, including family drama, her high-profile relationships, and more. The book will be out on October 24, 2023, so maybe Barnes & Noble will be one of the companies trying to land on her Instagram page in the near future.