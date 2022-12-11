Britney Spears Cried In A Jack In The Box Drive-Thru And Is Furious A Worker Told Her It’s Gonna Be OK
She blasted him on social media for showing "pity."
Britney Spears says she went to Jack In The Box for the first time in her life this weekend, but unfortunately, the experience was not as positive as she was hoping. She was left “offended” and quite angry at an employee at the drive thru window who noticed she had been crying and told her it was going to be okay.
The beloved pop star took to her Instagram, which she recently reactivated, to tell the story and talk about what happened. She was driving around and crying some in her car when she realized she hadn’t eaten all day. She noticed a Jack In The Box sign with pictures of the food and decided to stop. She ordered a double cheeseburger and a shake but was left very angry after the “big man at the fucking window” offered her “pity” and told her it was going to be okay while he gave her the order. Here’s a portion of the story from her social media…
The stranger’s words clearly did not go over well with Britney Spears, but the majority of the top responses on the post were from fans expressing confusion and/ or defending the fast food worker. One comment saying we need more men like that with “kind” hearts had more than 17,000 likes. Another saying the interaction sounded like “one human concerned for another” had more than a thousand likes. Many others expressed confusion about why the interaction was taken so negatively.
Outside of social media, it has been a whirlwind year for Spears. The icon was finally released from her conservatorship and given control of her life back after more than a decade under the control of her father. She quickly got married to boyfriend Sam Asghari and later released a hit song with pop legend Elton John. High profile feuds with her parents, her sister, her ex-husband and her kids, however, have played out on social media, and her no filter takes on her feelings about those estrangements, as well as her perspectives on everyday life, have left some fans wondering if she needs some support. You can check out Spears’ full post on the fast food incident below…
It’s unclear how much we might see from Britney Spears musically moving forward. The pop star is still enormously popular, as we saw with the Elton John song, but for now, she seems content to focus on her personal life and her new marriage, as well as experience all the things she was unable to during her conservatorship like using an ATM, driving and having a glass of wine. Hopefully it brings her happiness, and hopefully she’s open to trying Jack In The Box again, which is delicious.
