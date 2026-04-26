‘My New Personality Is Running In Slo-Mo.’ Brooks Nader On Filming Baywatch And Taking Nods From Pamela Anderson

Many people are hoping to see the Baywatch reboot to hit the 2026 TV schedule later this year, and when it does, It will effectively introduce a new generation to the beauty of slo-mo running. Brooks Nader, one of the series’ new lifeguards, knows that in addition to the red swimsuit, that run is the most iconic part of the ‘90s TV drama. The Dancing with the Stars alum opened up about filming her role as Selene, and when it comes to her jaunts down the beach, it sounds like she’s looking for inspiration in all the right places.

Brooks Nader came to fame as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and social media influencer before appearing on DWTS Season 33, and Baywatch will serve as her scripted television debut. She’s fully leaning into the challenge — joking recently that she “finally perfected mouth to mouth” — and she recently provided an update on those all-important jogging habits, telling People:

I only run in slow-mo. I don't run in normal motion anymore. That's my new personality, is running in slow-mo.

Livvy Dunne — another of the swimsuit-clad Baywatch cast members — agreed with that sentiment when she shared pics from set, and given what Nicole Eggert has said about running in slow motion, it may not be as easy as one would assume.

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Brooks Nader may “not necessarily” be an actor, but this does seem like a role she was meant to play. There was that one Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover she did in the red suit, after all, and she’s been practicing the run and watching the OGs do their thing since she was very young. She said:

I've been doing this since I was like two years old. I've been ready for this. I'm like, 'I got this.' I've been watching the videos of Pam and Carmen Electra. I'm ready for this. I've been doing this in my mirror since I was like 10 years old. You know what I mean? So you'll like my run.

If you’re going to draw your inspiration from anyone on the original Baywatch, Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra are some great choices.

Slo-mo running may be the Love Thy Nader star’s new personality, but it sounds like her Baywatch character Selene has quite a feisty one. Fox describes the lifeguard as "the sharp-tongued Captain of the Zuma beach lifeguards.” Selene’s bio reads:

While she is excellent at her job, she and Baywatch Captain Hobie Buchannon [Stephen Amell] have a very different approach to saving lives that is a constant source of friction. Never on good terms, their relationship only goes downhill after Hobie brings his daughter, Charlie, onto his team and it becomes clear that their rivalry goes much deeper than lifeguarding.

I can’t wait to get more information about the upcoming reboot. It was given a straight-to-series order for 12 episodes, and given the enthusiasm we’ve seen from Brooks Nader and her co-stars so far, I think we’re in for a lot of fun.