‘My New Personality Is Running In Slo-Mo.’ Brooks Nader On Filming Baywatch And Taking Nods From Pamela Anderson
Learning from the best!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Many people are hoping to see the Baywatch reboot to hit the 2026 TV schedule later this year, and when it does, It will effectively introduce a new generation to the beauty of slo-mo running. Brooks Nader, one of the series’ new lifeguards, knows that in addition to the red swimsuit, that run is the most iconic part of the ‘90s TV drama. The Dancing with the Stars alum opened up about filming her role as Selene, and when it comes to her jaunts down the beach, it sounds like she’s looking for inspiration in all the right places.
Brooks Nader came to fame as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and social media influencer before appearing on DWTS Season 33, and Baywatch will serve as her scripted television debut. She’s fully leaning into the challenge — joking recently that she “finally perfected mouth to mouth” — and she recently provided an update on those all-important jogging habits, telling People:
Livvy Dunne — another of the swimsuit-clad Baywatch cast members — agreed with that sentiment when she shared pics from set, and given what Nicole Eggert has said about running in slow motion, it may not be as easy as one would assume.Article continues below
Brooks Nader may “not necessarily” be an actor, but this does seem like a role she was meant to play. There was that one Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover she did in the red suit, after all, and she’s been practicing the run and watching the OGs do their thing since she was very young. She said:
If you’re going to draw your inspiration from anyone on the original Baywatch, Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra are some great choices.
Slo-mo running may be the Love Thy Nader star’s new personality, but it sounds like her Baywatch character Selene has quite a feisty one. Fox describes the lifeguard as "the sharp-tongued Captain of the Zuma beach lifeguards.” Selene’s bio reads:
I can’t wait to get more information about the upcoming reboot. It was given a straight-to-series order for 12 episodes, and given the enthusiasm we’ve seen from Brooks Nader and her co-stars so far, I think we’re in for a lot of fun.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.