Did You Catch The Sweet Easter Egg In Taylor Swift's Fortnite Video About Her New Collab? It Absolutely Proves What A Mastermind She Is
"You knew that I'm a mastermind."
We knew Taylor Swift was a “Mastermind,” and she just proved it again. In her music video “Fortnight” – which came out earlier this spring with her album The Tortured Poets Department – there was an Easter egg that hinted at Swift’s project with Gracie Abrams. Now, she has released a BTS video about “Fortnight” that addresses the Easter Egg, and it came out on the same day as this new collab, which just shows us, once again, that this woman is a mastermind.
In the “Fortnight” video, as the camera zooms out on Taylor Swift and Post Malone lying in a bed of paper that creates a silhouette of Swift’s side profile, you can see she’s holding a book. That book has “Us” written on it. Coincidentally, that’s the name of the song she did with Gracie Abrams (who opened for Swift on the Eras Tour and even played a surprise song with her last year).
In the video, Swift talked about her love for Easter eggs, and how this “Us” one came up on the day they were shooting. She said:
Taylor Nation then confirmed that this was indeed a reference to her collaboration with Abrams (as you can see in the IG story post above). So, when you add the word "Us" on the book, the collaboration and the fact that this video was released on the same day as the track together, you have one incredible Easter egg.
What’s fun about this Easter egg is that it could also have a double meaning. Along with it nodding to Swift’s collaboration with Abrams, it also could reference the pop star’s song “The Story of Us” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).
Typically, Swift’s videos hold Easter eggs that allude to her next projects. For example, the clues and cameos in “Bejeweled” teased Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) while the Easter eggs in “Karma” allude to the re-releases of Reputation and 1989.
Many of Taylor Swift’s best music videos feature clever clues like this one, and I love that she implemented the “Us” book into “Fortnight” to hint at her collab with Gracie Abrams. The pop star very rarely is featured on other songs, so this is an exciting occurrence that deserves a lil Easter egg.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Following this collaboration, the next time we see Gracie Abrams with Taylor Swift will be when she returns as an opener on the Eras Tour in October. The two seem to share a sweet bond, and it’s been fun to see Abrams grow as a musician as she’s collaborated and worked more with the pop star.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.