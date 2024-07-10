Candace Cameron Bure Is Lining Up Her Christmas Movie Schedule, And She’s Teaming Up With Another Former Hallmark Star

It may only be July, but it isn't too early to start thinking about the most wonderful time of the year. Fans like myself can't help but dwell on the best Christmas movies, and there will be much to look forward to with the upcoming Hallmark titles and also on rival network GAF this festive season. Former Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure has been cementing her place at Great American Family and has been organizing her yuletide-centric film slate. Now, one of Bure's gigs has officially been announced, and she'll be joined by a co-star she worked with at her former network.

Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison are teaming up for Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells, which will premiere in November as part of Great American Christmas 2024. According to TV Insider, Bure will play Gracie, a wedding planner at an Inn, while Mathison will portray Charlie. The story will see Charlie visiting his former hometown in South Carolina -- with his sister and future brother-in-law in tow -- in the hopes of creating a “magical Christmas Eve wedding” at the Inn. Gracie declines the job due to the fact that Christmas is just two weeks but reluctantly agrees. Unfortunately, she discovers “there are more hurdles to overcome than expected.”

Cameron Mathison was one of many Hallmark stars to leave for GAF. The All My Children alum starred in nearly 25 films from 2013 to 2023 for the network. That included the fan-favorite Hannah Swensen film series, and a statement on Mathison's departure was released at the time. His first film on GAF premiered in 2021, and his latest for the network was the 2022 holiday flick A Merry Christmas Wish. Fans will surely be happy to see Mathison on their screens again. What should also be noted is that while Mathison and Candace Cameron Bure are former mainstays of Hallmark Channel, Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells marks their first collaboration.

As of now, it’s unknown if the Fuller House alum will be doing any more Christmas films for GAF this year, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells is just one of several productions she has in the works. She is staying pretty busy with just the one movie, though, as she’s also serving as executive producer. It’s still early, so there’s plenty of time for her to work on another Christmas film if she hasn’t already.

This latest feature joins an already-long lineup for Great American Christmas 2024. Other new films on GAF for the holiday season include A Vintage Christmas, Love at the Kettle and A Christmas Less Traveled, to name a few. There will likely be more announced in the coming months as the holiday season inches closer. But, right now, the knowledge that Candace Cameron Bure will be doing at least one movie, and with Cameron Mathison, should be enough to keep fans excited.

An official premiere date has yet to be announced for Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells, but details will hopefully arrive soon. While you wait for the holiday season to arrive, be sure to check out the 2024 TV schedule for fare you can watch to pass the time.