Kim Kardashian Is Jumping Into Black Bikini Summer With Stunning Swim Pics

It’s no secret that the Kardashian siblings know how to rock a bikini, and Kim K. just proved that point again. As we enter into the final weeks of summer, the reality star is jumping back into the black swimwear trend with a stunning bikini and gorgeous swim pics.

In the weeks following The Kardashians finale on the 2024 TV schedule (which you can watch with a Hulu subscription ), Kim decided to have some fun in the sun. Sporting a cute black bikini, she took to Instagram to post a delightful gallery of images that featured her and Olivia Pierson in matching black swimwear near the water, jumping into the water, and floating around in it, check it out:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Not only is this swimsuit like the black bikini Kim K. wore earlier this summer with a Y2K belly chain , but it falls in line with a greater trend this season. Alexandra Daddario wore a black bikini to the gym, for example. Also, Kim’s sister, Khloé confirmed its black bikini summer , and their other sibling, Kylie Jenner approved.

So, yeah, this post is perfect for the season, and it’s absolutely goals! To quote Hulu’s comment about this fantastic set of photos:

the vibes are immaculate 💚

The vibes are indeed “immaculate,” and I aspire to have a summer like this. All I want is to float around in the water like Kim Kardashian and Olivia Pierson are.

While I love the seemingly overexposed cover image of Kardashian and Pierson, my favorite photo is the last one of them floating in the water. It looks so serene, and it makes me want to jump into a body of water ASAP.

Speaking of jumping, those middle images of them hopping into the water also add more fun to this photo dump, showing that Kim K. and her pal had a great time swimming around and rocking those black bikinis.

Pardon the pun, but a lot of folks were in the same boat as me, as Kardashian’s post got a myriad of complimentary comments. Here are some of the highlights:

Loveee🤍💅🏻💞 -@nathaliaviolin

pop off! -isaacbarrick

Kim is the most beautiful in the world 😍😍 -carlosrestrepo23_

The real vibe ❤️ -matheuxgois

YEA BABE🔥🔥😍 -kaceywithcurves

As we soak in the final weeks of summer, it’s lovely to see Kim Kardashian doing the same thing. She’s a busy bee, so I hope she took these photos during a time when she’s getting a bit of rest and relaxation, especially now that the latest season of The Kardashians has finished airing.