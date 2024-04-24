Sydney Sweeney Summer Continues As She Rocked A Black Bikini While 'Hanging In Hawaii'

Actress Sydney Sweeney's starpower has been steadily growing over the past few years, partly thanks to her performance in Euphoria (which can be streamed with a Max subscription). While she's been hard at work for years, the 26 year-old actress has been treating herself to a much-needed vacation. Sweeney's summer continues as she rocked a black bikini while "hanging in Hawaii"... literally.

During her recent trip, Sweeney went full on Pirate while on a boat with friends... and that's just the tip of the iceberg. She's also been kiteboarding, once again showing what an athlete the Handmaid's Tale alum is. Most recently, Sweeney posted on Instagram posing in a bikini in Hawaii. Check it out below:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

Well, that's one way to pose on a car. Just like her character Spider-Woman in Madame Web, it looks like Sweeney is comfortable hanging upside down. Although this time she's doing it for pleasure, rather than working on a film set.

Considering how many movie projects she's put out in quick succession, the Euphoria fan favorite had definitely earned some time off this summer. Most recently she made headlines after a Hollywood producer claimed Sydney couldn't act. Luckily her fans seem to have rallied around the actress, who has surely proven herself acting talent in projects like Sharp Objects.

In addition to her acting talents, Sydney Sweeney has also become a bit of a style icon, thanks to her stunning looks on the red carpet. That includes Sweeney rocking trends like the sheer dress and more. And as a result, she's got nearly 20 million followers on Instagram.

Of course, there are plenty of fans who are more concerned with what acting projects she'll appear in, rather than her fabulous vacation pictures. Particularly, folks are wondering about Euphoria Season 3, which was unfortunately been delayed due to writing issues. Fans of that acclaimed series are worried that it may never actually return to Emmy, despite Zendaya winning the Emmy for it.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

After the wild success of her romantic comedy Anyone But You, there's rumors that she may be working on a sequel with co-star Glen Powell. Leading up to the movie's release, there were rumors about Sweeney and Powell being involved romantically, which they both denied. And now that the rom-com is streaming on Netflix, the calls for a follow-up might be even louder.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another recent Sweeney movie that made headlines is Madame Web, which she starred in opposite Dakota Johnson. Unfortunately it was a box office bomb, despite being viral online. Still, there are moviegoers who want to see Sweeney back as Spider-Woman in another movie. We'll just have to wait and see if this happens, especially since she's got MMA training that could make her into a badass hero. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.