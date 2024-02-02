Candace Cameron Bure Shared More Sweet Moments From Her Son’s Wedding, And I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying

Lev Bure, the older son of Candace Cameron Bure, married Elliott Dunham last weekend, and other than the happy couple themselves, nobody seems more excited about the addition to the family than the Full House star herself. The mother of the groom previously dropped some snapshots of her son’s big day — including pics of the standout golden dress she wore for the occasion — and she just shared even more sweet moments. These new pics and videos really capture how special the wedding was to the Bure family, so excuse me for one sec, because it’s getting a little dusty in here.

Candace Cameron Bure celebrated the marriage of her 23-year-old son Lev — and the gaining of her new daughter-in-law Elliott — by posting several images from their wedding to her Instagram Stories . In addition to Bure’s golden number, her husband Valeri, 22-year-old son Maksim and 25-year-old daughter Natasha all looked amazing in their black formalwear for the ceremony, but this day belonged to the bride, and Bure shared an amazing video of Lev’s reaction to seeing Elliott walk down the aisle:

Lev Bure wiped tears from his eyes before a huge grin took over his face, and if that doesn’t warm your heart, I don’t know what would. Another image showed the Great American Family star sharing a quiet moment with her husband, with Valerie smooching the side of her head as she wrapped her arms around him.

Candace Cameron Bure also posted a photo of her parents, who looked very happy to be present for their grandson’s wedding:

There were several more photos of the Fuller House star with assorted family members, including one of her with Elliott’s mom and a big group shot of siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. But just in case we needed more proof that Candace Cameron Bure was having the time of her life at her son’s nuptials, she also shared another video that showed her own walk down the aisle at the beginning of the ceremony:

Candace Cameron Bure appeared to give a little shimmy as she passed all of the wedding guests ahead of the vows, and even a week after Lev and Elliott said “I do,” she said she was, “Still basking in it all.” The actress’ previous social media post from the wedding called it “a glorious day,” in a lengthy caption that showed an abundance of love for her son and his wife as she said, “We talked, we ate, speeches were given, toasts were made, we laughed, we danced, we celebrated."

All signs indicate that this was a pretty great way to kick off the new year , and after over a year of backlash from her viral “traditional marriage” comments , that seemed important to Candace Cameron Bure. The GAF actress focused on her fitness by going for a jog for the first time in years, as she said she’s decided to add cardio back into her workouts. She also kicked off a new Bible-reading plan and encouraged her followers to get off on the right foot in whatever their goals were for 2024.